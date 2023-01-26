Thanks, Kate: Visit to Quick farm inspires

Marisca vows to try some new things after visiting a farmer and social media influencer

I met an incredible woman last week.

I had the chance to sit down with Kate Schat, the woman behind the website and Instagram handle Venison for Dinner.

She teaches homemaking tips online and has turned that into a business. It has been so successful that her husband was able to quit his job and help run that business and their household.

Kate and her husband have five children, who they home-school and have a farm while also running a website and social media pages.

I thought I might meet a stressed-out mother when I visited their farm in Quick but she seemed anything but. She seems to have found that balance between having a career and being a present mom, and doing it all with grace.

They have cows they milk, they make almost all of their food, they have chickens and bees and gardens and the list goes on.

I don’t know how she does it all.

She told me being organized and having everyone in the house help out makes things run smoothly. I couldn’t help but admire her.

I often feel overwhelmed with motherhood. I don’t know how most moms do it all.

I’ll admit I felt a little inadequate when I left her house. I have fewer children, way fewer animals and I am a terrible baker.

I had a friend remind me later that evening that I’m the perfect mom for my kids, just as she is the perfect mom for her kids. She is teaching her children how to collect eggs from a chicken and I’m teaching mine some top-notch negotiating skills as they try to weasel their way out of emptying the dishwasher.

I’m slowly learning to stop comparing myself to other moms. It doesn’t do any good. Instead, I’m trying to be inspired. I’ve always wanted to learn how to make sourdough bread and Kate has a recipe and tutorial on her website. It is something I am going to try soon, when I have a free afternoon. So, like in 18 years?

She has also inspired me to look into getting a couple of chickens. It also helps that the price of a dozen eggs now recently skyrocketed. My children are getting to that age where they can help take care of them and chores are good for kids.

But can I give them the job of cleaning the coop out?

Kate told me that when you have that attachment to your food, because you grew it or made it, it nourishes not just your body but your soul. That sounds so lovely. Food should feed our soul too.

My children should know where their food comes from. Also, caring about what we put into our bodies is important.

We are what we eat.

And I’d rather not be eating extra preservatives and additives if I don’t have to. This is obviously not always possible but making small changes can make a big difference.

Eating local food can also mean a smaller carbon footprint. Less travel getting it and less packaging around the food is also always ideal.

I’ve been inspired to make a few changes and try some new things.

Thanks, Kate.

