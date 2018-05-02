Thanks from the Hazelton Mystics

The Hazelton Mystics would like to sincerely thank the below sponsors for their continued support in getting us to the 59th annual All Native Basketball Tournament held in Prince Rupert. Below is a list of team expenditures and sponsor/donations received for this year’s tournament.

It is with great pride that we wish to announce our third-place finish in this year’s tournament. Without your continued support, attending this tournament would not be possible.

It means a great deal to us all to be able to attend this tournament and represent our nation.

Thank you to our coaches, George Simpson and Emlyn Dodd, and manager, Darlene Simpson, for your dedication, hard work, enthusiasm, and support leading up to and including the tournament week — we truly appreciate your efforts and all that you do for us!

The Hazelton Mystics

Mystics Expenses

Hotel Rooms: $10,749.75

Gas: $1,989

Per-diem: $3,900

Team Meals: $900

Flights: $536

Entry Fee: $600

=$18,674.75 in expenses

Mystics Sponsors/Donations

Gitanmaax Band: $500

Seabridge Gold: $1,500

Pretivm: $1,000

Finning: $2,000 towards rooms

Great West Equipment: $1,529.10 for rooms

Coast Mountain GM: $500

Arrow: $350 towards rooms

Gitxsan Development Corp: $200

Stewart World Port (Artic Construction): $250

Recycling from Brucejack: $4,300

George and Darlene Simpson: $560 for gym rental for practice

Tsetsaut Ventures Ltd.: $1,923.95 for coach/manager Room; broadcast x three women’s games @ $750/game

= $14,613.05 in sponsorship/donations + $2,250 for game broadcasts.