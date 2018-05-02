Thanks from the Hazelton Mystics

The Hazelton Mystics would like to sincerely thank the below sponsors for their continued support in getting us to the 59th annual All Native Basketball Tournament held in Prince Rupert. Below is a list of team expenditures and sponsor/donations received for this year’s tournament.
It is with great pride that we wish to announce our third-place finish in this year’s tournament. Without your continued support, attending this tournament would not be possible.
It means a great deal to us all to be able to attend this tournament and represent our nation.
Thank you to our coaches, George Simpson and Emlyn Dodd, and manager, Darlene Simpson, for your dedication, hard work, enthusiasm, and support leading up to and including the tournament week — we truly appreciate your efforts and all that you do for us!
The Hazelton Mystics
Mystics Expenses
Hotel Rooms: $10,749.75
Gas: $1,989
Per-diem: $3,900
Team Meals: $900
Flights: $536
Entry Fee: $600
=$18,674.75 in expenses
Mystics Sponsors/Donations
Gitanmaax Band: $500
Seabridge Gold: $1,500
Pretivm: $1,000
Finning: $2,000 towards rooms
Great West Equipment: $1,529.10 for rooms
Coast Mountain GM: $500
Arrow: $350 towards rooms
Gitxsan Development Corp: $200
Stewart World Port (Artic Construction): $250
Recycling from Brucejack: $4,300
George and Darlene Simpson: $560 for gym rental for practice
Tsetsaut Ventures Ltd.: $1,923.95 for coach/manager Room; broadcast x three women’s games @ $750/game
= $14,613.05 in sponsorship/donations + $2,250 for game broadcasts.