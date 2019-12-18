Thanks for the fall fair memories

Dawson Creek letter writer was very happy to get a copy of the new BV Exhibition history book

Editor,

I was recently sent the book Bulkley Valley Agricultural and Industrial Association.

I sat right down and read it cover to cover.

What memories it brought back of bringing my entries to the fair and rushing back to see if I won. I did in several categories over the years.

I am astonished at how many people I knew and loved that were written about in the book. What a treasure to enjoy again and again.

Thank you to all who worked so hard to bring this book to publication.

Myrna Jones

Dawson Creek

