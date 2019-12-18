Thanks for the fall fair memories

Editor,
I was recently sent the book Bulkley Valley Agricultural and Industrial Association.
I sat right down and read it cover to cover.
What memories it brought back of bringing my entries to the fair and rushing back to see if I won. I did in several categories over the years.
I am astonished at how many people I knew and loved that were written about in the book. What a treasure to enjoy again and again.
Thank you to all who worked so hard to bring this book to publication.
Myrna Jones
Dawson Creek