Telkwa museum vandalized

Museum asks whoever broke the sign to rectify the error and help fix it.

Editor,

It’s Monday morning and I’ve just received a call from the volunteer who is opening the Telkwa Museum for the long weekend: “I have bad news. Someone has broken the plexi-glass on our outdoor sign.”

This is the sign that was built by a volunteer with materials mostly donated and the rest coming from our hard earned savings.

We had posted our open hours for the long weekend and encouraged everyone to have fun at the 106th Telkwa Barbecue and Derby. Obviously someone’s idea of fun was quite different than ours!

We are a small society with big goals and a few hard working members. Everything we do takes a great amount of time and effort, but we all do it willingly and happily.

To see such useless destruction is so disheartening and discouraging.

Please step up, whosoever, and help rectify the damage: provide us with a new piece of plexi-glass, donate some money to purchase a new piece, offer your time to help us move forward in a positive way on any one of our many projects. Your efforts will be appreciated.

Linda Hanson,

Telkwa Museum Society