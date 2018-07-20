Telkwa Coal needs full environmental assessment

Writer says sometimes public pressure does have some effect.

Editor,

Sometimes public pressure does have some effect.

As we pointed out in our last opinion letter in The Interior News (Feb. 15, 2018), Allegiance Coal, the Australian company that owns the Telkwa Coal open pit mine proposal, has repeatedly stated over the last 12 months that it plans to initiate operations at a level just below the B.C. Environmental Assessment Act’s threshold of 250,000 tonnes per year. At the same time, it has promoted its plan to investors and others as including a phased build-up that would reach as high as 1.75 million tonnes per year. We believed that the sub-250,000 tonne figure was an attempt to avoid the B.C. Environmental Assessment Act requirements. Allegiance actually seemed to state as much in its investor communications saying it wanted to take advantage of the more “defined” process available through the Mines Act.

Given the sensitivity of the location of the proposed mine near the confluence of the Bulkley and Telkwa Rivers and the Village of Telkwa, as well as the known threats posed by the potential for acid rock drainage from this mine, we asked that the provincial government exercise its discretion to require a full environmental assessment not withstanding Allegiance’s claims about the initial size of the mine.

As recently as the open house that occurred in Telkwa on May 23, Allegiance continued to insist that it planned to start operations at the below 250,000 tonne level and that it therefore did not need a full EA. During this time, many people wrote letters to the Ministry of the Environment asking that this effort to avoid its requirements be rejected.

Now, Allegiance has decided to give up this pretext due to what it terms “stakeholder” concerns. Allegiance is now openly acknowledging that it will start production at a much higher level, currently identified as 750,000 tonnes per year.

At the same time, despite its previously identified ultimate target of 1.5-1.75 million tonnes per year, Allegiance’s currently stated production objective will be below the 1,000,000 tonne threshold for a federally required Environmental Assessment (Allegiance is careful to point this out to the investor community). Thus, while the proclaimed increased size of the project will mean the proposal will be subject to provincial environmental assessment, it still won’t trigger a federal EA and we are concerned that federal interests like fisheries may not be fully examined

In any event, this appears to us to be a victory for those who want to make sure that if this mine is approved, there is a full analysis of and public consultation about its significant risks. These risks include those posed to our water through acid rock drainage and related leaching of heavy metals that are toxic to fish, to our air, to wildlife including the caribou recovery effort, and to Telkwa and the surrounding Bulkley Valley communities.

Jay Gilden

For What Matters in our Valley

Submit letters and tips: interior-news.com/contact-us/

Previous story
Pot poll
Next story
Dairy industry will endure current trade issues

Just Posted

Lake Babine Nation councillor resigns before being sworn in

Paul Joseph steps down before being sworn in

Kevin Kriese becomes chair of the Forest Practices Board

Smithers’ Kriese’s three-year appointment beings August 7.

Moricetown Mud Bog stuck in a rut for 2018

A busy personal life for organizers means there will be no Moricetown Mud Bog in Witset this year.

Smithers ‘way ahead’ on preparing for pot

Public consultation around town on pot use, dispensing and licensing this summer.

Update on contaminated mine sites program

The report details work done over the past two years to remediate contaminated sites.

BC Games: Dance, spoken-word highlights at Opening Ceremony in Cowichan

Hundreds of athletes and thousands of volunteers, coaches, parents and officials

Trump slams Federal Reserve rate hikes

Fed raised benchmark rate for a second time this year in June, and projects two more hikes to come

Okanagan Wildfires: The latest on wildfires and evacuations

A Friday morning look at the major wildfires impact the Okanagan and Similkameen.

UPDATED: 1,500 residents on evacuation alert as Peachland under state of emergency

The Mount Eneas wildfire has forced an evacuation alert of 596 properties

Police to provide update on case against alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur

McArthur worked as a landscaper, allegedly concealed the remains of seven men in planters

Premiers to wrap up 2 days of meetings at New Brunswick seaside resort

Meetings held in the scenic seaside town of St. Andrews on Thursday focused on trade

B.C. city wants pot banned from ALR

Mayor and council are concerned about conversion from growing food to making marijuana

World’s translators push back on forcing Trump interpreter to testify

Democrats had asked translator to testify about Trump’s lengthy conversation with Putin in Helsinki

No decision on B.C. school stabbing suspect’s mental fitness for trial

The BC Review Board could not determine whether Gabriel Klein, 21, is fit to stand trial

Most Read