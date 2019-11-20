Technology for the benefit of bees

Lorraine on outdoor rec, beekeeping and sundry valley happenings

I have a little over 9,000 steps to go to reach Pincher Creek, Alta. I should be able to reach that by next week.

Something for you to do: The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako is seeking your input on which outdoor recreation amenities are most important to you and your family. They want to hear from you as to how they can improve outdoor recreation opportunities in rural areas. There is a survey on their website: www.rdbn.bc.ca/recreation to help you provide your input, plus additional information available on this site. This is in response to increased public demand for outdoor recreation opportunities and challenges faced by volunteer groups to upkeep existing parks, trails, campsites, boat ramps and other outdoor amenities.

LAST WEEK: Lorraine talks ballet, books and BV backpackers

Something to think about: Beekeepers frequently open up their hives to check on them, but doing so adds to their workload and stresses out the bees. Check out bespoke.info or enter “BEEP base hive-monitoring systems” on the internet to find out the latest invention that a team of Dutch entrepreneurs has developed. The base is a weatherproof device that sits underneath an existing hive, allowing beekeepers to know what is happening inside the hive without causing too much disruption. Information gathered by the base is sent to a mobile app where beekeepers can inspect the situation at hand.

Things to look forward to for December: Chamber Lunch Meeting, Friday, December 13, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Held at the Smithers Bowl it will feature Christmas Glow Bowling as well as the presentation of the Chamber budget. Note it will be Friday, and the lunch will feature good cheer, delicious tapas, prizes and fun music.

December 6, 7 and 8, 8 p.m., Smithers CRC Church, Walnut Drive, presented by the Community Christmas Choir and Orchestra – “Requiem For The Living” by Dan Forrest. Listen to Flora Camuzet, Haydn Cello Concerto, The Ringtones, A Huron Carol presented in Witsuwit’en. Tickets $15/$18 at Mountain Eagle Books and Interior Stationary.

MORE VIEW FROM THE PORCH:

A multimedia cornucopia of events

All it takes is a cone to start your home forest

Saturday, December 7, Round Lake Community Association will have Homespun Heartache and Cor and Vanessa van der Meulen as featured acts along with your contribution to a session on the open mic. The evening begins at 6 p.m. with a Mexican dinner prepared by Quick Eats, $15, call Vanessa 250-846-9744 to reserve. The music ($5) begins promptly at 7:30 p.m. Bring your dancing shoes, your appetite and your friends.

BV Hospice Society is hosting their annual Ceremony of Remembering, Saturday, December 14, 2 p.m. at the Smithers Senior’s Activity Centre, Mountainview Drive (behind Coast Mountain Dealership). An opportunity to spend some time remembering a lost loved one with quiet readings, music, a candlelight service and a tree decorating ceremony, followed by refreshments. All are welcome – no cost. More information: Denise or Cornelia, 250-877-7451 or bvhospicesociety@gmail.com.

At the Library: December 16, 6 – 7 p.m., Santa Storytime.

Closing with: lyric – suitable for singing to the lyre or for being set to music and sung. Of, relating to, or being drama set to music, especially operatic. Expressing direct usually intense personal emotion especially in a manner suggestive of song, Exuberant, rhapsodic. Of an opera singer, having a light voice and a melodic style.


gradoir@citywest.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
BC VIEWS: Action needed on healthcare workplace violence

Just Posted

River Kings take control of Steelheads in 9-6 win

The boys get another chance against Terrace when they play there on Nov. 23

Town supports Legion’s application for liquor license amendment

Council is reccommending the LCRB approve the Legion’s application for a Liquor Primary Licence

Council passes two readings of second-stage housing bylaws

The bylaws, if adopted, will make way for 12 Northern Society for Domestic Peace townhouses

Goodacre Place: a partial success story

Supportive housing development improves homelessness situation, but demand for more remains high

Smithers student wants solution to recycling moratorium

Smithers and Telkwa suspended curbside recycling following a May 9 fire that destroyed the depot

Bye bye Bei Bei: Giant panda born in U.S. zoo heads to China

Panda heads back to China as part of cooperative breeding program

Benn scores 2, streaking Stars earn 6-1 win over Canucks

Horvat has lone goal for Vancouver

B.C. to advocate for frustrated, confused, unhappy cellphone users, says premier

Maple Ridge New Democrat Bob D’Eith to advocate for more affordable and transparent cellphone options

B.C. man who killed Belgian tourist near Boston Bar gets life in prison, no parole until 2042

Sean McKenzie pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of 28-year-old Amelie Christelle Sakkalis

‘Very disrespectful’: B.C. first responder irked by motorists recording collisions on cellphones

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue deputy chief challenges motorists to break the habit

Daily cannabis linked to reduction in opioid use: B.C. researchers

Researchers looked at a group of 1,152 people in Vancouver who reported substance use and chronic pain

Bids down, costs up on Highway 1, B.C. independent contractors say

Rally protests NDP government’s union-only public construction

Members of little people community applaud change to drop ‘midget’ term

‘It’s not about sensitivity,’ says Allan Redford, the president of the Little People of Canada

Little progress in preventing sudden infant deaths since last report: BC Coroner

Coroners panel studied 141 sleep-related sudden infant deaths between 2013 and 2018

Most Read