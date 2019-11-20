Technology for the benefit of bees

I have a little over 9,000 steps to go to reach Pincher Creek, Alta. I should be able to reach that by next week.

Something for you to do: The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako is seeking your input on which outdoor recreation amenities are most important to you and your family. They want to hear from you as to how they can improve outdoor recreation opportunities in rural areas. There is a survey on their website: www.rdbn.bc.ca/recreation to help you provide your input, plus additional information available on this site. This is in response to increased public demand for outdoor recreation opportunities and challenges faced by volunteer groups to upkeep existing parks, trails, campsites, boat ramps and other outdoor amenities.

Something to think about: Beekeepers frequently open up their hives to check on them, but doing so adds to their workload and stresses out the bees. Check out bespoke.info or enter “BEEP base hive-monitoring systems” on the internet to find out the latest invention that a team of Dutch entrepreneurs has developed. The base is a weatherproof device that sits underneath an existing hive, allowing beekeepers to know what is happening inside the hive without causing too much disruption. Information gathered by the base is sent to a mobile app where beekeepers can inspect the situation at hand.

Things to look forward to for December: Chamber Lunch Meeting, Friday, December 13, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Held at the Smithers Bowl it will feature Christmas Glow Bowling as well as the presentation of the Chamber budget. Note it will be Friday, and the lunch will feature good cheer, delicious tapas, prizes and fun music.

December 6, 7 and 8, 8 p.m., Smithers CRC Church, Walnut Drive, presented by the Community Christmas Choir and Orchestra – “Requiem For The Living” by Dan Forrest. Listen to Flora Camuzet, Haydn Cello Concerto, The Ringtones, A Huron Carol presented in Witsuwit’en. Tickets $15/$18 at Mountain Eagle Books and Interior Stationary.

Saturday, December 7, Round Lake Community Association will have Homespun Heartache and Cor and Vanessa van der Meulen as featured acts along with your contribution to a session on the open mic. The evening begins at 6 p.m. with a Mexican dinner prepared by Quick Eats, $15, call Vanessa 250-846-9744 to reserve. The music ($5) begins promptly at 7:30 p.m. Bring your dancing shoes, your appetite and your friends.

BV Hospice Society is hosting their annual Ceremony of Remembering, Saturday, December 14, 2 p.m. at the Smithers Senior’s Activity Centre, Mountainview Drive (behind Coast Mountain Dealership). An opportunity to spend some time remembering a lost loved one with quiet readings, music, a candlelight service and a tree decorating ceremony, followed by refreshments. All are welcome – no cost. More information: Denise or Cornelia, 250-877-7451 or bvhospicesociety@gmail.com.

At the Library: December 16, 6 – 7 p.m., Santa Storytime.

