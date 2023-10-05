Teachers have a lot of power and are worth celebrating

Today, Oct. 5, is World Teachers Day. A day held annually to celebrate the work of teachers. It started in 1994 and commemorates the signing of a recommendation by the International Labour Organization and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

This recommendation outlines standards relating to education personnel policy, recruitment, and initial training as well as the continuing education of teachers, their employment, and working conditions.

More than 100 countries commemorate World Teachers’ Day.

Teachers play such an important role in society and they deserve more than just a day. They are literally shaping the next generation. We all have that one teacher we think about often, a lesson they taught us or the way they made us feel. (We also have that one teacher in the back of our minds that we did not like.)

I often think about my homeroom teacher from high school. He was such a relaxed figure, so calm and cool, he had a really chill energy.

He started off our mornings in a breezy way, which as a teenager, I appreciated. We all probably needed that. I remember one morning, I had missed the bus, I was in a terrible mood and had to visit the principal’s office to get a late slip.

He saw me in there and stopped me and told me that I could either leave that office in a negative mood and have a bad day or I could decide right then and there to change it and turn my day around.

But he said that it was up to me to decide and make a change. No one was going to do it for me. I think of those words often.

I give my own daughters that advice. Your happiness doesn’t have to be dependent on other people. You can choose to have a good day when things aren’t going your way.

That teacher probably doesn’t remember that interaction with me and likely had that same conversation with a hundred other students, but I remember it. Those words are ingrained in me. Teachers hold a lot of power.

I feel lucky that my children have great teachers this year. They’ve always had caring, thoughtful teachers and helpers in their classrooms.

I’m not sure what I’d do if I didn’t agree with how they teach or if they didn’t get along with my children. It is bound to happen, there are different teaching styles out there and children all have ways they like to learn best.

But for now, I’ll be grateful to have great teachers in my life and my children’s lives.

