Taxes-in pricing should apply to all goods

It’s not often the opportunity arises to praise the Catholic Church for doing the right thing, but recently the pope did something that warrants it.

Also, since what he did is precisely what I called for in this same space in July 2022, it’s only fair that I pass along kudos. Credit where credit is due.

What I said was Pope Francis’s apology to Indigenous people for the Church’s part in centuries of subjugation fell short and if he wanted to do something significant he should rescind the “Doctrine of Discovery.”

In retrospect, rescind was probably not the most appropriate word because the Doctrine of Discovery is not so much a specific decree of the Church but a set of beliefs used to justify colonialism and heap abuse on Indigenous people around the world for centuries.

While not a specific decree, it was based on 15th-century papal decrees, which were actually rescinded by later popes by the 16th century.

That did not stop the march of colonialism, however, and the doctrine (basically that white Christians are superior and therefore entitled to do whatever they want to non-white, non-Christians) became embedded into our laws, institutions and societies in general.

On March 30, the Vatican formally repudiated the Doctrine of Discovery invoking the Christian principle of respect for the dignity of all people.

“The Catholic Church therefore repudiates those concepts that fail to recognize the inherent human rights of indigenous peoples, including what has become known as the legal and political ‘doctrine of discovery’,” the statement read.

For what is arguably the most powerful religious organization on the planet to repudiate such a fundamental historical tenet of the faith is a very big deal.

At least symbolically.

What it may mean in practical terms remains to be seen.

Great nation-states have been built on this foundation, it seems very unlikely that this, or even governments embracing the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples is going to unravel centuries of nation-building.

I’m not entirely certain we can build a future that works for everyone, but the repudiation of the doctrine by the Church, is certainly a positive and concrete move.