For your consideration - Thom Barker

Taxes-in pricing should apply to all goods

Thom argues pre-tax pricing is annoying and unnecessary

It’s not often the opportunity arises to praise the Catholic Church for doing the right thing, but recently the pope did something that warrants it.

Also, since what he did is precisely what I called for in this same space in July 2022, it’s only fair that I pass along kudos. Credit where credit is due.

What I said was Pope Francis’s apology to Indigenous people for the Church’s part in centuries of subjugation fell short and if he wanted to do something significant he should rescind the “Doctrine of Discovery.”

In retrospect, rescind was probably not the most appropriate word because the Doctrine of Discovery is not so much a specific decree of the Church but a set of beliefs used to justify colonialism and heap abuse on Indigenous people around the world for centuries.

While not a specific decree, it was based on 15th-century papal decrees, which were actually rescinded by later popes by the 16th century.

That did not stop the march of colonialism, however, and the doctrine (basically that white Christians are superior and therefore entitled to do whatever they want to non-white, non-Christians) became embedded into our laws, institutions and societies in general.

On March 30, the Vatican formally repudiated the Doctrine of Discovery invoking the Christian principle of respect for the dignity of all people.

“The Catholic Church therefore repudiates those concepts that fail to recognize the inherent human rights of indigenous peoples, including what has become known as the legal and political ‘doctrine of discovery’,” the statement read.

For what is arguably the most powerful religious organization on the planet to repudiate such a fundamental historical tenet of the faith is a very big deal.

At least symbolically.

What it may mean in practical terms remains to be seen.

Great nation-states have been built on this foundation, it seems very unlikely that this, or even governments embracing the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples is going to unravel centuries of nation-building.

I’m not entirely certain we can build a future that works for everyone, but the repudiation of the doctrine by the Church, is certainly a positive and concrete move.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Progress at Buck Creek fish hatchery a welcome surprise
Next story
Take a lesson from Mayor Alice and be unapologetic

Just Posted

Burns Lake court house
Two Burns Lake residents face the court

Smithers Town Hall. (Marisca Bakker photo)
Friendship Centre Society wants to build daycare

The first bridge (centre of photo) between LNG processing and storage has been completed at the LNG project in Kitimat, a major milestone according to engineering contractor JFJV Kitimat. (Facebook photo)
LNG contractor announces completion of major project milestone

An April 11, 2023 avalanche near Stewart, B.C. has killed one heliskier and left three others injured, Last Frontier Heliskiing confirmed. (Black Press Media file photo)
Heli-skier dies in northwestern B.C. avalanche

Pop-up banner image