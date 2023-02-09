Talking about miscarriages shouldn’t be taboo

On February 13 2020, about a month before the world forever changed, mine came crashing down.

It was that day I had a miscarriage. A day I’ll never forget. I went in earlier for a routine ultrasound only to have the tech quiet the entire time and leave with only telling me to call my doctor. It was awful and terrible. News no one wants.

I felt like I had failed.

My body had failed me and my unborn baby. And I just had to go on like nothing had happened. Later, I had to attend my oldest daughter’s preschool art auction. I have no idea why I went. I think I felt like I had to be there for my daughter to support her and her school. I went, still bleeding and crampy, and miserable. I smiled, shook hands with other parents and bought the art of my four-year-old. I came home that evening and crumbled.

Even with all the advances in feminism, talking about miscarriages still seems so taboo. I was recently in a van with five other mom friends. Between the six of us, five of us had miscarriages. I had no idea that any of these women had miscarriages.

These were my friends, people that I see on an almost daily basis, friends I trust watching my children. And yet, I had no idea. There was probably a time I saw them, smiling and waving, while still bleeding, confused and hurting. I wish so badly that one of them had said something, had reached out. I wish I could have offered some comfort when they needed it the most. I wish I had said something after I had mine.

But I was embarrassed, ashamed, broken and felt so guilty.

Recently, my sister told me her friend had a miscarriage and asked me what I needed most after mine. She wanted to be there for her friend. She wasn’t sure if she should bring her flowers or soup or simply give her a hug.

This is what we need more of.

We need to be there for each other. There is no shame. Everyone grieves differently and everyone is entitled to their feelings.

I often wonder if Feb. 13 will ever pass and I won’t think about that day in 2020 or if it will be marked in memory forever. For now, even if it makes me sad, I hope I will remember. Not the pain, but the baby that once was, or could have been, should have been. A little tiny part of me is comforted knowing that baby only ever knew love.

I also hope that anyone hurting will reach out to someone they love and trust.

You don’t have to go through this alone. And it doesn’t matter if your miscarriage was yesterday or last year or years ago.

Your feelings are valid.

You matter.

READ MORE FROM THE STICKY FILES:Map reading skills important for young and old

@MariscaDekkema

marisca.bakker@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.