Staying healthy and happy over the holidays

Marisca has some ideas on keeping your sanity this season

The holidays can be a joyous, fun time but it can also wreak havoc on your health— mental health included.

It can also be hard on your little ones with routines thrown out the window, late nights, candy overload and toys galore. I used to think that calories don’t count over Christmas but everyone knows that is not true.

I used to stuff my face during December and then wonder why my jeans don’t fit in January. I’ve learned over the years that you can enjoy yourself without going overboard. Before heading out to a party where I know there will be lots of food, I try to eat a healthy light meal first so I don’t stuff myself and can just enjoy a couple of bites of different things.

Hydrating is also so important during the holidays. Between the dry air, the overindulging of eggnog and chasing hyper children around, make sure to chug an extra bottle of water. I try to encourage my little ones to drink lots of water as well. I threw a lemon slice in my daughter’s water bottle and she thought it was fancy and drank more … plus I squeezed in a little Vitamin C.

Getting outside and playing in the snow is a great way to de-stress and bond with the little ones. It is so much work just getting their snowsuits, gloves, hat, mitts and scarves on, but it’s worth it.

According to wellness.com fresh air has been shown to help digest food more effectively, improve blood pressure and heart rate, and strengthen the immune system, leading to a healthier you. Even a quick walk around the block can help.

When it comes to your mental health or your sanity, don’t be afraid to sit one out. It is okay to say no over the holidays. Another late-night party that you don’t want to attend because it will go past the kids’ bedtime? Just say no.

You don’t need to explain or feel bad. Your children come first and if you know they can’t handle another night out, stay home. You are your child’s advocate. Never feel guilty about that.

