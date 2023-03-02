Stand with Ukraine because peace is tenuous for all

A year ago the world was shocked and stunned to learn of the sudden, unexpected invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

For the Ukrainian people, this invasion has been an extremely difficult and horrendous experience, with an untold amount of suffering and loss, both in lives and property.

It’s been 365 days and counting since the invasion began. There have been thousands of casualties, with more than half of them being civilians, including women and children.

The invasion has also caused hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes, desperately seeking safety and refuge.

Although the Ukrainian government has resolutely remained committed to ending the violence and protecting Ukrainian sovereignty, there is no denying the immense cost of this long war they did not start and never asked for.

The exact economic impact of the war is unclear, but it is estimated that economic damage has already reached several billion dollars.

According to The Economist, “the immediate global implications will be higher inflation, lower growth and disruption to financial markets as deeper sanctions take hold.”

The war has also created a humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, with thousands of people now facing abject poverty and a lack of even basic necessities.

The situation has become particularly dire, as Russia continues to pound the infrastructure, power grids, even hospitals with bombs. Two winters with no power, no water, no heat and rudimentary shelter.

It truly is a humanitarian crisis of epic proportions, yet their collective spirits burn with the fight for their own freedom.

This war has not only brought immense suffering to the Ukrainian people, but it has also had a profound impact on other countries in the region.

Peace and stability is precarious, and NATO nations bordering Ukraine remain unsettled and on guard.

The international community has come together to support Ukraine, but this war cannot continue indefinitely, especially when innocent lives and the future of an entire country are at stake.

It is a senseless, brutal assault on innocent people.

Ukraine has suffered a tremendous amount in the year since Russia invaded, and it is up to all of us to ensure that this can never happen again.

We need to stand together in solidarity with Ukraine, and do everything in our power to assist in the rebuilding of their ruined homes and communities, bring justice to victims of the war, and find a way for a lasting and sustainable resolution to the conflict.

As Russia continues to attack Ukraine, and China may be seeking more involvement, we should all be concerned.

Peace is tenuous, and tensions are running high in nearly every region of the world.

The biggest world powers are playing a chess game, a kind of Russian roulette, if you will, and the rest of us need to pay attention or the peace we enjoy today could evaporate as fast as it did for Ukraine.