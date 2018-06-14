Stand for water

Writer says the intent of documentary was different than what Seabridge VP portrayed.

Editor:

The intent of the presentation of the documentary UpRivers was a lot different than what Brent Murphy of KSM [Seabridge] portrays, who wasn’t even at the event (letter published June 6).

As with the Telkwa coal mine, our main concerns are around water and salmon. As with the Mt. Polley mine disaster, the main concerns are around long-term impacts to water and salmon. As with Seabridge’s KSM mine, there are concerns about water and salmon, especially given the waste facilities and scope and scale of the project.

The message from the documentary and the presentation by Jacinda Mack was that given mining will continue and demands even increase for products like copper as we transition to a green energy economy, we need to and can do better. In a system that allowed for the Mount Polley disaster to happen with no charges or fines or justice for impacted communities, things must change. And at a time when our salmon runs are struggling, we need to do all we can to minimize risks and cumulative effects to our watersheds.

As the representative from KSM who was there stated, it’s important for people to demand better of the industry. And I agree. Left to their own devices, mining companies will always try to cut costs and maximize profit.

Where a mine is proposed and what waste and water treatment are planned matter a lot and require the consent of indigenous peoples and local communities. It’s up to all of us to make sure we demand better and have clean water for generations to come.

Facundo Gastiazoro

Smithers

