(Contributed photo by Elena Mazchvilo on Unsplash). Contributed photo by Elena Mazchvilo on Unsplash.

(Contributed photo by Elena Mazchvilo on Unsplash). Contributed photo by Elena Mazchvilo on Unsplash.

Spring has sprung, I think

A time to celebrate our little blue orb in the universe

It is spring (I think), and as I watch the earth come through the snow, the birds, geese and cranes fill the skies, and the familiar noise of them all hit my ears, I have to smile.

The sun has warmth to it now, when it decides to show, and my body just wants me to stop and stand in it’s glow.

The days are much longer, which always throws off my ability to get dinner on the table at a decent hour, since I’d prefer to be outside.

It’s still too cold in some ways to really get into the gardening swing, although I am sorely tempted.

I did throw the door open on my greenhouse and throw everything on the lawn we store in there, much to my husband’s dismay.

It is appropriate then that April is Earth Month.

I know many think it is just Earth Day on April 22, but apparently Mrs. Google says, “Earth Month takes place during April every year.

“It’s a time to raise environmental awareness and create consciousness around the issues that affect mother nature during this time of crisis.”

A bit on the alarmist side, but seeing how Mother Nature has been behaving lately, maybe not.

The actual Earth Day annual event goes back to the 1970.

It was designated as a day for people around the world to support the environment and the actions we need to take to save our planet.

It shines a light on the global problems we all face.

It’s a day, week, month kids learn about in school.

People plan events for, do tree plantings, clean up projects, maybe think of how each of us has a part in our carbon footprint.

I have always known about this day, since I was a 60’s-70’s kid growing up, but I am happy to say my grandkids certainly understand better than we did, all the ways we impact our earth and mother nature.

Education has come a long way for all of us, and I think that is a very good thing.

Hybrid cars, electric mass transportation, recycling are all the “in” things these days, along with getting rid of single use plastics.

We are getting there.

I don’t know if it’s fast enough, or what the tradeoffs of using rare earth mineral mines for the batteries of everything are.

I do know there is always a price to pay for gains we make, so I hope those in power consider all sides.

I think observing a day, a week, a month for Mother Earth is the very least we can do.

After all it is such a fantastically complex, rare and beautiful thing.

As nature wakes, take a moment to enjoy it.

We live in a spectacular place in the world.

Take steps to keep it that way, and never take for granted it will always be like this.

We have to do what we can to help.

Happy Earth Month.

 

Earth Day month is April each year. (Black Press file photo) earth day month

Earth Day month is April each year. (Black Press file photo) earth day month

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Bye bye representation
Next story
There is land — we just need to make it available

Just Posted

Lia Milousis. (Contributed photo)
Pro-life author speaks in Smithers

View of the existing AltaGas propane export terminal on Ridley Island from the water. A new bulk liquids export facility is proposed to go up adjacent to this one following an announcement April 26 of a joint venture between AltaGas and Vopak. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)
Vopak and AltaGas combine to evaluate new bulk liquids terminal at Prince Rupert port

A map showing the proposed terminal for the LNG project. (Illustration courtesy of KSI Lisims LNG)
Open houses set for May in Terrace, Prince Rupert for KSI Lisims LNG Project

Garner John Price. (Photo provided)
Prince Rupert RCMP Wanted Wednesday – Garner John Price