Spring has sprung, I think

A time to celebrate our little blue orb in the universe

It is spring (I think), and as I watch the earth come through the snow, the birds, geese and cranes fill the skies, and the familiar noise of them all hit my ears, I have to smile.

The sun has warmth to it now, when it decides to show, and my body just wants me to stop and stand in it’s glow.

The days are much longer, which always throws off my ability to get dinner on the table at a decent hour, since I’d prefer to be outside.

It’s still too cold in some ways to really get into the gardening swing, although I am sorely tempted.

I did throw the door open on my greenhouse and throw everything on the lawn we store in there, much to my husband’s dismay.

It is appropriate then that April is Earth Month.

I know many think it is just Earth Day on April 22, but apparently Mrs. Google says, “Earth Month takes place during April every year.

“It’s a time to raise environmental awareness and create consciousness around the issues that affect mother nature during this time of crisis.”

A bit on the alarmist side, but seeing how Mother Nature has been behaving lately, maybe not.

The actual Earth Day annual event goes back to the 1970.

It was designated as a day for people around the world to support the environment and the actions we need to take to save our planet.

It shines a light on the global problems we all face.

It’s a day, week, month kids learn about in school.

People plan events for, do tree plantings, clean up projects, maybe think of how each of us has a part in our carbon footprint.

I have always known about this day, since I was a 60’s-70’s kid growing up, but I am happy to say my grandkids certainly understand better than we did, all the ways we impact our earth and mother nature.

Education has come a long way for all of us, and I think that is a very good thing.

Hybrid cars, electric mass transportation, recycling are all the “in” things these days, along with getting rid of single use plastics.

We are getting there.

I don’t know if it’s fast enough, or what the tradeoffs of using rare earth mineral mines for the batteries of everything are.

I do know there is always a price to pay for gains we make, so I hope those in power consider all sides.

I think observing a day, a week, a month for Mother Earth is the very least we can do.

After all it is such a fantastically complex, rare and beautiful thing.

As nature wakes, take a moment to enjoy it.

We live in a spectacular place in the world.

Take steps to keep it that way, and never take for granted it will always be like this.

We have to do what we can to help.

Happy Earth Month.