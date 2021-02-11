Soup, the original comfort food, still comforts

Brenda is enjoying a bevy of soups delivered to her through the kindness of friends

I am a kept woman. Not in the real sense, of course, but I am kept by soup! Because of the kindness of others I eat a lot of soup. Friends certainly know how to make a tasty bowl of soup. Some with meat some without. Thick soup or thin soup, soup blended smooth.

It has been said that soup goes back to 6,000 BCE. I have no idea how scientists know that. Maybe those folks did not do their dishes. Apparently a lot of hippopotamus soup was consumed. Ok, now that is a bit of a stretch for me.

I recall when I was quite young and suffered for many years from chronic bronchitis it was chicken soup with hot curry in it that would help me breath. Of course living near the ocean, it was a common thing to have oyster stew or clam chowder.

Feb. 4 was homemade soup day. Good idea since I got some of the best homemade soup that could be made on any day.

Hamburger soup, vegetable soup, pea soup etc.

I have been given a Campbell’s Everyday Gourmet soup base. Very good stuff to start you off to make a special soup of your own. The one I tried the other day was Thai tomato coconut. Spicy and just right with added vegetables. I suppose rice or noodles could have been added as well. Just as an aside, the first can of Campbell’s condensed soup came along in 1897.

Soup in my mind is a comforting thing just like a cup of tea is for many.

I can remember many years ago my mother would go to the homes of shut-ins. She had the soup as well as a picnic basket with the tablecloth, silver soup spoon and of course a bouquet of flowers to perk up the patient.

When she had a little dog it would entertain the person feeling poorly. I think that program was done through the local Kinette Club.

I am not asking for soup to be delivered to me. I have enough, thank you. On this cold windy day I know it was bowl of soup that comforted me.

Before I leave this today, I will tell you the story of Bev Lubbers who with great kindness would supply soup for Al and I.

On the day he died, Bev showed up with pea soup for Al. “

Mm Good” he said. He died with the comfort of good soup and friendship. What can be better than that?

You can tell me your soup stories when you call 250-846-5095 or email mallory@bulkley.net.