So much to do coming up in the valley

Lorraine’s weekly roundup of Bulkley Valley happenings

As of today, I have 22,102 steps to go until I reach Crowsnest Pass. I am heartened by the increased number of steps now that I have my fit bit on my ankle. I am trying to park further away from where I need to go. I do remember my mother complaining that my sister always had to park so far away from the Mall, mind you mom was in her 80’s. I always think of her when I park some distance away.

Saturday, October 26 at the Old Church, the Bulkley Valley Folk Music Society is sponsoring Sherman Downey. He is from a small town in Newfoundland, plays an update folk/pop that appeals to many and has won many awards. He is funny, witty, a guy who loves to play music and entertain his audience. Read more, listen to his tunes at: shermandowney.ca Doors open at 7 p.m. and concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets available at Mountain Eagle Books: $20 for non-BVFMS members and $18 for members.

Want to bid on a government contract? Women’s Enterprise Centre has partnered with the Office of Small and Medium Enterprises (OSME) to help you understand the procurement process and improve your bidding strategies. This is a free, interactive webinar that will take you through a fictional evaluation process so you can see what it looks like. Session is suitable for more experienced bidders or for those who have attended a previous session by OSME in the past. Watch past sessions and to register www.womensenterprise.ca. Join the webinar November 5, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Smithers Art Gallery has been hosting the Skeena Salmon Art Show (Take 2) since October 15 and it will run until November 16. This show brings a wide variety of mediums to the Gallery. All can inspire those who visit. Also, joining the Skeena Salmon Show is Marjorie Spisak, a largely self-taught artist, influenced by her time between the North Coast and Nass Valley. Her work, “Mixed Messages,” will be in the mini gallery.

October 26, Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. make plans to visit the Glenwood Hall Bazaar on the Telkwa High Road. Hosted by the Glenwood Women’s Institute, there will be many great vendors: Norwex, Scentsy, Avon, Tupperware to name a few, an awesome bake sale table, a chance to win a harvest basket and a chance to share a tasty lunch with friends.

A couple of young moms in the Quick Community are reviving a beloved tradition – a Family Halloween Party at Round Lake Hall. The Party runs from 6 – 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, with a costume parade at 7 p.m. Fun games, and a monster craft with a spooky story to end the evening. Donations at the door and treats to share are welcome. Questions: Nicole 250-876-8664.

A short saying: “When the debate is lost, slander becomes the tool of the losers.” Socrates.

Closing with: Belfry – a bell tower; especially one surmounting or attached to another structure. On a metaphorical note, someone who has “bats in the belfry” is insane or eccentric. This phrase is responsible for the use of bats for “insane” (as in “are you completely bats?”) and the occasional use of belfry for “head.” (“He’s not quite right in the belfry”).


gradoir@citywest.ca
