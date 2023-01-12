Smithers yoga instructor has an offer for everyone

I have had the pleasure of working with Linda Kusleika on a couple of articles in the past year. We did a story together on the Telkwa school kids who plant and care for the bee-friendly garden next to the Reading Center in Telkwa and we also collaborated on the story of the B.V. Backpackers.

I want to now introduce you to Linda and what she would like to do for you this year.

Linda was born out east and grew up in the town of Lincoln, Massachusetts. She achieved her first university degree in outdoor education and headed west to manage a ski touring centre in Sun Valley, Idaho for 10 years.

As things go, she met her husband there. He was from Rossland, B.C. and so began her introduction to Canada. Along the way, Linda decided to branch out into the healing arts including certification in massage therapy and ran a holistic healing centre in Rossland.

This lady does not hold back and adapts through continual training to find vocations that can support and improve her lifestyle.

After a fairly serious car accident that affected her ability to massage, Linda stepped up again and trained for a teaching certificate. With a change in her marital status, it was time to seek a new job to support herself.

How about three years teaching in Kitwancool for a challenge?

“It was a fantastic experience learning a new culture and I met some very neat people out there,” said Linda. “I also met my husband through teaching and connected with several people from the Bulkley Valley through B.V Backpackers.”

I guess it’s natural when you come to Smithers you feel like, wow, this seems like a neat place to settle and that’s exactly how Linda felt.

The mountains, the river, the people, all makes for an ideal spot to live and why not open a Yoga studio? Oh yes, I forgot to tell you, Linda became attracted to yoga back when she was a teenager and, of course, she is a certified Iyengar teacher.

What is Iyengar Yoga I had to ask?

“Well, I believe in self-care as a means of prevention and ongoing maintenance to live quality lives,” Linda said. “Iyengar Yoga focuses on the correct alignment of the body while doing yoga poses as a means of opening and strengthening the mind and body.

“Poses are sequenced in a particular order to foster balance and prevent injuries. One of the hallmarks of this form of yoga is the use of props to support tight bodies, create alignment, heal injuries, and promote deep relaxation. The goal is a peaceful mind and a sense of wellness.

“I want to introduce everyone to Iyengar Yoga and so I would like to offer one free class for all newcomers.”

These classes will be held on Monday January 16 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and Thursday January 19 5:15 to 6:45 p.m. Please pre-register as space is limited. Contact number is 250-847-8817 and email is wellbeingtoo@gmail.com.

The winter session will continue each Monday 9 – 10:30 a.m. and Thursday 5:15 – 6:45 p.m. from January 24 through to the end of March. Each 1.5 hour class will cost $15 and drop-ins $20 as space permits.

Thanks for this opportunity to improve our bodies and minds, Linda.