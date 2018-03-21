Smithers Town council listens

Writer stays for a four-and-a-half hour council meeting and appreciates council’s effort.

It was my pleasure to sit and listen to a very well run council meeting on March 13.

The agenda was full, the discussion excellent, and yet I could really see the struggle in the councilors when they had to make a motion and then vote. This is a very difficult and yet important role and I am very thankful for all those who are actively engaged.

Despite the late time, council always is open to listen to the those in the public gallery and I really appreciate that! Thanks for your efforts to keep Smithers a great place to live and work!

Jeremy Penninga

Smithers

