Smithers needs to move on marijuana

Writer questions how far the Town is on making rules and education on legal marijuana.

Anne Yanciw, chief administrative officer, mayor and council advised Interior News they are way ahead of other communities on the marijuana issue.

No doubt there will be a large surge and more demand than we have supply from authorized legal sales. The black market will still be operational. Smithers at present does not have any legal pot sale establishments.

The federal government has issued some regulating orders but many responsibilities fall on the provincial and local governments and police forces.

Police are skeptical on certain testing methods that are known to give false positive and false negative results. Smithers RCMP does not have trained personnel to test offenders.

Bill C-45 allows individuals to grow up to four marijuana plants per household. Some provinces are considering not allowing any cultivation. Provinces, cities, towns vary on whether you are permitted to smoke in public. Laws vary on whether pot shops can be publicly or privately owned. Location of pot sales may differ. Where does Smithers stand?

The federal government has done an inadequate job in setting up a standard across the country. Not surprising.

Edibles sold in pot shops are in the works. Has Smithers considered that?

Has Smithers put any effort into education for the public so people can make safe and smart decisions? Citizens need to know the legal ramifications.

Could this be the start of more cannabis users? Will it be used more frequently and consumed at a younger age? Will it lead to harder drugs? I guess wait and see.

Where questions arise like hosting an event in your home: Will people be permitted to consume inside or outside of your home? Better get this message out.

As in the case with cigarette smokers, some are polite and others are ignorant. Being high and polite may depend on personality and the user’s thought process at the time.

Pot is here — like it or not — but to say Smithers is way ahead of others on the issue is questionable. I have not seen any bylaws published. Have you?

M.D. Stedel

Smithers