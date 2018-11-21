Wreaths at the cenotaph in Hazelton. Chris Gareau photo

Smithers Legion disappoints veterans’ families in Hazelton

Writer wonders what the rush was to remove wreaths from the Hazelton cenotaph

Editor,

Remembrance Day, a time to wear the poppy, lay wreaths, and remember.

At the Hazelton cenotaph, wreaths laid by veterans families were removed very quickly by Legion members from Smithers. Disrespectful, and uncalled for!

Previously, wreaths + poppies were left for a day or two, attribute to the veterans. They were removed to be re-cycled- read (sold again next year) which is fine-But to “hot foot” them away like they meant nothing was undignified and callous.

Some families have a tradition of taking said wreath, and placing it near a garden memorial, or on the grave of the loved one who served in the war. This was pre-empted and denied.

The legion prides itself on respect for and support of veterans. Well, they fell very short of this in my opinion.

Very disappointed,

Mary Nannings

Hazelton

Previous story
BC’s worst-kept secrets

Just Posted

Top national sparrers in Smithers

Harmony Taekwon-Do brings home hardware from national competition in Calgary.

Good fences, good neighbors

A neighbour has beef with cattle let loose on the range - including her yard.

Smithers and Telkwa get affordable housing

Smithers and Telkwa receive combined $2.7 million from Province for 27 units.

BC’s history with railways in new book

Iron Road West contains 500 historical illustrations.

Family of Cameron Kerr plead for driver to come forward

“Stand up and be a human.” Those were the only words that… Continue reading

Feds give formal notice for law to end Canada Post strike

Trudeau government ready to legislate employees back to work after five weeks of rotating strikes

Pressure builds for B.C. to recognize physicians assistants

“We can make a difference and I think we’re being overlooked.”

Senators urge Trump to expedite congressional vote on USMCA

The 12 Republican senators are warning of the dangers of getting the trade pact approved in 2019

Bill just one tool to deter foreign interference in Canadian elections: Gould

Bill C-76 is just one means to deter outside interference in Canadian elections

Investigation into B.C. legislature officers began in January

RCMP brought in months after former prison administrator started

Legal challenge filed over high-stakes competition to design $60B warships

The federal government had originally said it wanted a “mature design” for its new warship fleet, which was widely interpreted as meaning a vessel that has already been built and used by another navy.

‘There has to be accountability’: victims of sterilization demand action

Morningstar Mercredi says she woke up from a surgery at 14 and immediately broke down when she discovered the baby she once felt inside of her was gone.

Former B.C. crime reporter pens debut children’s book

Thom Barker channels his giant dog’s phobias into theme exploring critical thinking

Ottawa’s fall update features $16B competitiveness response to U.S. tax reforms

Bill Morneau had faced pressure to lower the corporate tax rate in response to major tax and regulatory reforms in the U.S.

Most Read