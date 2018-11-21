Smithers Legion disappoints veterans’ families in Hazelton

Writer wonders what the rush was to remove wreaths from the Hazelton cenotaph

Editor,

Remembrance Day, a time to wear the poppy, lay wreaths, and remember.

At the Hazelton cenotaph, wreaths laid by veterans families were removed very quickly by Legion members from Smithers. Disrespectful, and uncalled for!

Previously, wreaths + poppies were left for a day or two, attribute to the veterans. They were removed to be re-cycled- read (sold again next year) which is fine-But to “hot foot” them away like they meant nothing was undignified and callous.

Some families have a tradition of taking said wreath, and placing it near a garden memorial, or on the grave of the loved one who served in the war. This was pre-empted and denied.

The legion prides itself on respect for and support of veterans. Well, they fell very short of this in my opinion.

Very disappointed,

Mary Nannings

Hazelton