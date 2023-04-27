Smithers bike racer eyes the pro ranks

Heiko Krause got his training wheels off at the age of two

I have been trying to catch up to this guy for a while now and we finally got a chance to talk down at Bovill Square during his lunch break.

When I first met Heiko Krause last fall, he seemed like a very pleasant young man and it turns out he is. I thought in my shallow mind he could have the potential to be a spoiled brat who has had all the opportunities given to him on a silver spoked wheel. But that is not the case at all. Heiko seems well-grounded and even grateful for the opportunities that have come his way.

It seems his parents believed he needed to work if he wanted a new bike and that put him on an early career path at the family-owned sports store.

“I got my training wheels off around two years old and it just seemed natural to ride and continue to improve my skill level over the years. I was in the shop as soon as possible learning to assemble bikes and fix flats,” said Heiko.

“Winter season brought on the family adventures and we cross-country skied and down-hilled at every opportunity. Naturally, I trained up for ski repairs and assemblies. No question I was fortunate to be born into a sports-oriented family, but I tried to pay my dues along the way.

“My granddad would sometimes take me down to Vancouver for a Canucks game. I loved that. I really enjoy skating, I suppose I could have gone the hockey route but my passion grew towards bike racing. My Dad was a semi-pro racer and I seemed drawn to that plan. I guess I just naturally enjoyed training and competing. There is an adrenalin rush and a certain feeling of accomplishment when an amazing run comes together.”

What keeps you in Smithers, I asked. You would probably get more professional training in a larger center like Whistler.

“Well, I do spend a lot of time training in Whistler in the summer and I love to travel to events outside the valley and meet new competitors but this is my home and I like to be with my family and my girlfriend. My sister has just had a little one and it’s kinda neat being an uncle.

Ok, you seem like a fairly level-headed guy. I’ve got to ask how you dealt with drugs and alcohol in your school years.

“Well, I feel I’m just a regular guy. I had fun, but I always seemed drawn to training and competition. I never did like the taste of alcohol and always liked to keep a clear head, I think sports can keep you on the right track.”

What’s your take on Cycle 16?

“Wow, I just love it. It’s going to be a great venue and give everyone a chance to ride on a paved track between our communities. We have so many volunteer people dedicated to improving our facilities, it’s amazing.”

So where are you at now in your journey, Heiko, I asked?

“I did race my first World Cup last year and finished 70th at the beginning of the season and I did pull off a second place at the Coast Gravity B.C. Cup at the end of the season.

“I have been working at the store through the winter and will continue through the spring until competitions start up. I am at the gym four nights a week weight training and stationary bike riding. And now we can street ride so it’s great to be outside on the road.

“I like to let my life unfold and enjoy the ride. Who knows what is up after racing, I may become a partner in a sports store. I am on the floor working in sales now and admit I am a social guy who likes to make a satisfied customer.”

Thanks for this, Heiko, nice getting to know a bit of your story.