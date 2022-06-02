Small random acts of kindness make a big difference

Deb does a little housekeeping and has a few notes of thanks this week

This week I need to start off by doing some housekeeping.

I’d like to thank John Fisher for taking the time to share a very thoughtful “what if” article he had written in 1962. In my column (“What if we were to do something completely different?, The Interior News, May 12, 2022) I thought of ideas for a better world. It turns out John was way ahead of me. Thank you for taking the time.

A quick note about the column I wrote about the emergency notices I get for when the dump is open and closed.

I heard from Smithers Mayor Gladys Atrill, saying those notices are now coming from the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako (RDBN), and that they are aware of the concerns many of us have expressed and will be dealing with the issue at their next board meeting.

I also heard from first responders Matt Herzog and Julia Strain that the Emergency Notification System is called Voyent Alert at www.voyent-alert.com where you can change the settings for the notices you receive. Thank you both for giving me the information and opportunity to set my own alerts.

I received a call from Barbara.

She was passing on a good news story of a random act of kindness a stranger showed to her, in hopes others will do the same. Barbara was walking her pup alongside a very busy highway, and a stranger pulled over, at risk to herself in traffic, to waive Barbara down and told her she saw a bear was ahead feeding on a kill and to turn around.

Barbara could not imagine what could have happened if this young lady had not given her warning. Needless to say, it really could have saved her life and Barbara was very thankful.

Random kindness around here happens all the time. Someone pays for another’s coffee, food for someone in need, or just a smile and a quick “hello how are you?” can bring a person happiness in their day.

It is not hard to do.

It is always a surprise that makes me smile when someone does something kind for me, it lets me know I matter.

In a world turned upside down by tragedy, war, shootings, and a 24-hour news cycle that brings much doom and gloom, we all need to work in earnest to keep each other positive and reassured. It is important for all of us to feel connected to each other as friends, as a community, and that no matter what comes, we will all get through it together.

This includes showing compassion for and having patience with each other.

I know when I honk my horn in a lineup, I can expect a quick finger in the air response that usually aggravates the situation, so I don’t do it.

Others do though, and I always wonder if it makes them feel better, as we cannot go anywhere, any faster. Showing a senior bumbling with groceries at checkout some compassion by asking if you can help, takes two seconds, while tapping your foot and showing impatience only serves to make things worse.

It is the little ways we interact with each other that can make someone’s day bright or dark.

I choose to lift people up. I hope you do too.

Acknowledge each other with a smile.

As I’ve said before, it doesn’t cost you anything, but can go a long way to helping your fellow human’s day be a little brighter.