Small acts of kindness

I was intrigued with the CBC radio discussion about random acts of kindness.

We were to send in our encounters of such acts that have come our way. I was surprised how many times I was helped along this new life.

Last week when I shopped, I struggled to push my cart over gravel and lumps of ice. I am not the weepy type but I could have managed a tear or two had it not been for an act of kindness.,

From over the way I hear a voice telling me to hang on help was on the way. A person I knew took my cart and me to my car. This younger man said he would not be there to go the other way. Actually he did come along to return my cart.

I came home from town to see that my wood box had been filled up.

Later in the week a young friend and her husband made sure slippery spots were chopped out and wood was stacked in the porch and the wheelbarrow of wood was close at hand.

Some days a masked friend will come to the door with soup and other goodies. The goodies are an act of kindness, as is the mask wearing.

Today I received of gift of organic eggs from friends who live up the mountain. My old dog and I will enjoy that tomorrow. A grand friend brought a bag of coffee. Looked like a fancy brand. I will enjoy that soon.

I hear of others who have an act of kindness come their way. A driveway shovelled., something picked up at the store.

Kindness from the folks at the Credit Union when I want to pay my bills. My car returned to me when All Seasons have fixed a problem,.

After all that I wonder what the heck I do in the kindness department? I do make coffee or tea and maybe share some store bought cookies.

I do figure wearing a mask is an act of kindness. I hope I can protect others by this small act.

Those of us who have known people who have died from the virus or have been very ill know it is our responsibility to wear our mask as an act of kindness.

Just a little aside for those who feel the stress of it all. I would like you to try a good cup of chamomile tea. It relieves stress and does help us sleep better.

I was given a Stash Tea product and it is very pleasant. Not at all bitter. Relax, put your feet up and enjoy a cup of tea.

I hope you have been on the receiving end of an act of kindness. Tell CBC about it or you can call me at 250-846-5095. Send an email to mallory@bulkley.net.