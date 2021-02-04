Spice of Life

Small acts of kindness

Small acts of kindness

I was intrigued with the CBC radio discussion about random acts of kindness.

We were to send in our encounters of such acts that have come our way. I was surprised how many times I was helped along this new life.

Last week when I shopped, I struggled to push my cart over gravel and lumps of ice. I am not the weepy type but I could have managed a tear or two had it not been for an act of kindness.,

From over the way I hear a voice telling me to hang on help was on the way. A person I knew took my cart and me to my car. This younger man said he would not be there to go the other way. Actually he did come along to return my cart.

I came home from town to see that my wood box had been filled up.

Later in the week a young friend and her husband made sure slippery spots were chopped out and wood was stacked in the porch and the wheelbarrow of wood was close at hand.

Some days a masked friend will come to the door with soup and other goodies. The goodies are an act of kindness, as is the mask wearing.

Today I received of gift of organic eggs from friends who live up the mountain. My old dog and I will enjoy that tomorrow. A grand friend brought a bag of coffee. Looked like a fancy brand. I will enjoy that soon.

I hear of others who have an act of kindness come their way. A driveway shovelled., something picked up at the store.

Kindness from the folks at the Credit Union when I want to pay my bills. My car returned to me when All Seasons have fixed a problem,.

After all that I wonder what the heck I do in the kindness department? I do make coffee or tea and maybe share some store bought cookies.

I do figure wearing a mask is an act of kindness. I hope I can protect others by this small act.

Those of us who have known people who have died from the virus or have been very ill know it is our responsibility to wear our mask as an act of kindness.

Just a little aside for those who feel the stress of it all. I would like you to try a good cup of chamomile tea. It relieves stress and does help us sleep better.

I was given a Stash Tea product and it is very pleasant. Not at all bitter. Relax, put your feet up and enjoy a cup of tea.

I hope you have been on the receiving end of an act of kindness. Tell CBC about it or you can call me at 250-846-5095. Send an email to mallory@bulkley.net.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Local MD update: vaccinations start in Smithers

Just Posted

Smithers Home Hardware has been served with a Remedial Action Order from Smithers Town Council to address structural issues. (Deb Meissner photo)
Structural Engineer of Smithers Home Hardware issued Disciplinary Order

Town council deemed the building was a public safety risk, remedial action underway

Recycle BC is the overarching organization, and all of its material is shipped to a recycling/sorting centre in Surrey, according to the RDBN. (Lakes District News file photo)
Is your recycled waste going to landfill?

“We need people to know that their efforts aren’t going into nothing,” says RDBN

Rebates to replace older wood heat appliances have increased in the area. (File photo)
Wood heating replacement rebate values increase

Goal is to reduce particulate matter in the air

Health Minister Adrian Dix is joined by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry as they look on as Premier John Horgan discusses reopening the province's economy in phases in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference in the rotunda at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Dix says review launched after stillbirth leads to allegations of racism at Kitimat hospital

B.C. apologized for widespread racism in the health-care system after a report last November

The first of two massive turbines headed from Prince Rupert for the Site C Dam near Fort St. John on Jan 10. (Photo: Supplied by Tasha McKenzie)
VIDEO: Second massive turbine passes through Telkwa en route to Site C Dam

The load is 221-feet-long, 26-feet wide and weighs more than 170 tonnes

A nurse draws Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe for a clinic for people 75 years old and up on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Brattleboro, Vt. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
16 more deaths, 414 more positive COVID-19 tests in B.C.

Maple Ridge school’s UK variant exposure confirmed

Desmond was found guilty of tax evasion after she challenged racial segregation at the Roseland Theatre in New Glasgow on Nov. 8, 1946. She was given a posthumous apology by Nova Scotia in 2010.
Nova Scotia symbolically repays Viola Desmond’s $26 fine from 1946 theatre protest

An official cheque for the original $26 fine will be displayed at the Nova Scotia legislature

(Black Press Media files)
2 men charged in home invasion that left elderly Vancouver woman dead

Usha Singh, 78, was attacked after she opened her door to two men posing as police officers

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Contract driller Ray Rosenberg, 35, was killed and two other workers were injured in the mudslide that is being investigated by RCMP and the BC Coroners Service. The two injured workers were treated in hospital and released. KTW
Outpouring of support for family of man killed in mudslide at New Afton mine near Kamloops

Contract driller Ray Rosenberg, 35, was killed and two other workers were injured in a mud rush on Feb. 2.

The cast of “Schitt’s Creek” pose for a photo after winning the Award for Best Comedy Series at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
‘Schitt’s Creek’ scores 5 Golden Globe nominations, including best comedy

The series, which aired on CBC and Pop TV, ended its sixth and final season last April

A Vancouver company has plans to build a manufacturing facility in the Lower Mainland that will rapidly develop vaccines and medicine and aid in the domestic fight against future pandemics. (Contributed)
New Lower Mainland facility will be able to produce 240 million vaccine doses per year

Vancouver’s Precision NanoSystems received a $25.1-million contribution from the feds Tuesday

Businesses continue to struggle under COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings. (B.C. government)
B.C. offers $7,500 grants for small business online sales help

Applications open for $12 million COVID-19 relief fund

Mounties in Burnaby are investigating a hit-and-run after a pedestrian was struck early Monday morning. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
Pedestrian lay unconscious in ditch for half-hour after being struck by car: RCMP

The injured victim of only got the help he needed after regaining consciousness and calling 911

Most Read