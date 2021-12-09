Slowing down: Some jobs just become wishful thinking

We are now approaching the time of year when so many people expect a lot to happen.
Someone expressed to me that she hated Christmas because she could not afford to buy the gifts people expected.
One gift most people would enjoy is a simple smile.
A grocery store in Victoria, B.C., once advertised, “We put a smile in the bag for you.”
Are you aware that smiling is relaxing to the muscles of your face?
I finally did get to clean up the tubers from the tuberous begonias and covered them with peat moss. It was not really a big job, but finding the time, when splitting and stacking firewood, to be used next year, and getting the Christmas lights hung up outside, left little time for extras.
I will tell you a little secret. Just keep it to yourself. My work days are getting shorter, and the time at the breakfast table is getting longer.
Therefore some jobs just become wishful thinking.
I had some spring bulbs leftover from the fall planting.
I had them stored in a plastic bag in the refrigerator.
My wishful thinking is to plant some of them in four-inch flower pots in the middle of December and the rest later two weeks apart.
They should be setting buds in late January.
After doing the planting, I will be leaving the pots in the basement, which is cool and dark and they will remain there until some greenery appears.
Then I will bring the flower pots up in the living room and wait for the buds to open and liven up my living room with a splash of colour.
If you have questions or suggestions for gardening topics, please email me at
e.jacobsen85@yahoo.com