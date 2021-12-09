The Gardener’s Corner

The Gardener’s Corner

Slowing down: Some jobs just become wishful thinking

Erik’s work days get shorter and his time at the breakfast table gets longer

We are now approaching the time of year when so many people expect a lot to happen.

Someone expressed to me that she hated Christmas because she could not afford to buy the gifts people expected.

One gift most people would enjoy is a simple smile.

A grocery store in Victoria, B.C., once advertised, “We put a smile in the bag for you.”

Are you aware that smiling is relaxing to the muscles of your face?

I finally did get to clean up the tubers from the tuberous begonias and covered them with peat moss. It was not really a big job, but finding the time, when splitting and stacking firewood, to be used next year, and getting the Christmas lights hung up outside, left little time for extras.

I will tell you a little secret. Just keep it to yourself. My work days are getting shorter, and the time at the breakfast table is getting longer.

Therefore some jobs just become wishful thinking.

I had some spring bulbs leftover from the fall planting.

I had them stored in a plastic bag in the refrigerator.

My wishful thinking is to plant some of them in four-inch flower pots in the middle of December and the rest later two weeks apart.

They should be setting buds in late January.

After doing the planting, I will be leaving the pots in the basement, which is cool and dark and they will remain there until some greenery appears.

Then I will bring the flower pots up in the living room and wait for the buds to open and liven up my living room with a splash of colour.

If you have questions or suggestions for gardening topics, please email me at

e.jacobsen85@yahoo.com

Previous story
Winter travel poll

Just Posted

Nathan Cullen meets with Wet’suwet’en leaders during a blockade of the Coastal GasLink worksite near Houston in 2019. (Interior News archive photo)
Stikine MLA calls on RCMP top cop to review pipeline opponents’ arrests in Hazelton

Map of proposed property to the Regional District for zoning change to allow for a crematorim on 3844 Henry Roqad in Smithers. (Submitted diagram)
Regional District hears strong opposition to proposed crematorium west of Smithers

Tahltan Central Government’s president Chad Norman Day interacts with children in an outdoor activity. (Adam Amir/TCG)
Tahltan president to pay hockey registration fees for Iskut, Dease Lake, Telegraph Creek youth

The Big Missouri area of Ascot Resources Ltd.’s Premier Gold Project. Ascot was granted a Mines Act Permit to restart mining operations at the site. (Ascot Resources Ltd./ascotgold.com)
Ascot Resources granted permit for northwest B.C. mine