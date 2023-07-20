letter

letter

Skeena Wild is right to sound the alarm on conservation lands

A former government biologist speaks out about conservation land cancellations

Skeena Wild is right to sound the alarm. (“Environmentalists raise alarm over NW conservation lands cancellations” Interior News, June 8 by Thom Barker). The Ministry of Water, Lands and Resource Stewardship (WLRS) has repeatedly stated that I, as the Conservation Lands staff at the time, had been consulted prior to the cancellations. I was not, and I did not support them.

The Land Procedure: Management of Crown Lands for Conservation Purposes: Those reserves/withdrawals identified by Conservation staff as no longer required (emphasis added) will be cancelled or allowed to expire.”

This refers to needing my agreement, not just my review. Sending me the list of proposed cancellations, then rejecting all my recommendations for retention and denying me the opportunity for discussion, does not constitute consultation. It is the opposite of the stated policy of responsible, transparent decision-making and it conflicts with the intent of the procedures.

The cancelled areas include Wildlife Habitat Management Areas from the Bulkley Land and Resource Management Plan (1998), Wildlife Reserves from earlier public plans (1982) and publicly-owned areas along the Bulkley River. I ask the Ministry to halt the development planned since the cancellations and to start an open and transparent public consultation for establishing secure conservation lands as part of a spatial biodiversity plan.

In the June 8 article, the Ministry claimed “extensive consultation was conducted.” There was no consultation with me, despite my repeated requests. If my 2016 recommendations to “keep” or “agree to cancel” had been followed, it would have been consultation. The WLRS rationales are deeply flawed.

The ministry claimed: “… through consultation, … other lands are made available for small-scale harvesting and forest management consistent with the publicly developed plans.” Once the map locations disappeared from all government databases the areas were “open for business.”

The ministry claimed the proposed harvest in the Tyee cross-country ski area is “small-scale”, which sounds reasonable if in a regular harvest area. It fails to mention it is in: 1) a cancelled Wildlife Habitat Management Area, 2) an old-growth deferral area, and 3) a critical breeding zone of a goshawk predicted territory.

The interior goshawk, an indicator of ecosystem health, has been assessed at the highest risk level for being extirpated (lost) from most of Skeena (BC expert panel Species Threat Calculator 2016).

The ministry fails to mention that plans in Wildlife Habitat Management Areas must be driven by conservation purposes, not commercial ones.

The ministry claimed: “The specific areas referenced in the video are part of small-scale harvest, including removing single trees to address beetle kill and promote ecological resilience.”

I saw no evidence of any significant pest problem. To get to single trees requires a lot of roads and other harvested openings.

The Ministry claimed: “The harvesting plans were reviewed by the BV Community Resources Board and fall well within the harvest area limits recommended.”

This is inaccurate. The BC Timber Sales presentation to the board did not include the Tyee block and minutes are publicly posted on the board’s website.

I encourage asking them and Kalum Public Implementation Committee about their consultation.

We recently had an Auditor General report critical of Skeena Region’s handling of conservation lands. When we have so many unresolved issues how can we be harvesting in this place, at this time? After 33 years working for the Province in Habitat Protection/Ecosystems, and its many changes, I respectfully disagree with the Honourable Bruce Ralston that this is part of the plan for better forest management.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
The Nature Nut
Next story
Summertime and the eating is… difficult

Just Posted

A transport truck carries a cargo container to the Centerm Container Terminal at port in Vancouver, on Friday, July 14, 2023. The uncertainty at British Columbia ports continues as the union representing about 7,400 workers and their employers remain without a deal in what one labour expert calls a "unprecedented" situation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Uncertainty at B.C. ports continues as possible deal emerges in labour dispute

An evacuation order was issued last night east of Houston. (BC Wildfire Service illustration)
Fire growth spurs evacuation order east of Houston

Snowboarders carve through fresh powder on Terrace’s Shames Mountain, a popular ski hill now facing significant financial challenges due to inflation and rising wage costs. (Black Press Media file photo)
Terrace’s Shames Mountain grapples with mounting deficit

Participants Sadie Cote and Leo Naziel pause for some water during the Tears to Hope Relay Run in Smithers on June 24, embodying the spirit of community and resilience as they join in the effort to raise awareness for missing and murdered individuals in northwest B.C. (Tears to Hope Society/Facebook)
5th Tears to Hope Relay Run raises awareness for missing, murdered in northwest B.C.