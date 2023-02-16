Sickness and poverty provide life lessons for a young traveller

I wanted to get this story in last year, but no luck, so lets try to finish it up this year.

You may or may not remember my arrival in Dakar, Senegal, West Africa. I was looking a little jaundiced and had entered the hospital for the poor as my money had run out and I was waiting for a wire transfer from home. I am not particularly fond of hospitals but I was sick and needed help. Ten days lying on your back allows for some contemplation for sure. This is what I wanted, right, to figure out why I was so fortunate in this world.

Hepatitis has a way of completely wearing you out. You need at least six to eight weeks of sleep to recover. What was my plan?

After leaving the hospital I headed straight to the post office and fortunately my wire was in. The only odd thing was the money was in English pound notes. Next step was for the bank to convert it to west African francs. What, another strange situation, the pound notes had expired and I was told to go to the English embassy to find out why.

Well, after all that my luck had to change. The guy at the embassy was familiar with hepatitis and offered me a room at his apartment to recover in. They were also able to deal with out-of-date pound notes and finally I had some cash back in my pocket.

So here’s where one of my foundations of life came about. While recovering I spent most of my time sleeping, but every day I would go out and look for mail from home. On one occasion I happened to meet this local beggar. His name was Mohamed and he had no legs. He got around on one of those garage creepers used for sliding under cars.

Mohamad was 16 or so and he spoke five languages. That kind of impressed me as I always seem to have difficulty just speaking one. The other odd thing about Mohamad was that he was happy. He seemed to accept his lot in life and make the best of it. He worked every day at his job and enjoyed his interaction with his customers. I had to scratch my head and wonder why in Canada we have so much and are not particularly happy as we always want more.

As recovery progressed, I was able to connect with the city Dakar in small ways. I saw Leprosy firsthand and felt disturbed as wealthier people left a sports store with water skies and ignored the woman leper begging outside.

Oddly, that affected me and I was not able to snow ski for three years on my return to Canada.

I took a ferry out to the Isle of Goree. This island was a slave prison where people were held in preparation for shipping to markets in Brazil. Chains were still hanging in the rooms and you could feel the terror. These two instances helped formulate a young person’s empathy for others.

I tried body surfing on the Atlantic beaches and realized drowning was possible in big waves and unknown tides. Fortunately, one of my newfound friends was a surfer gal from California and was able to save me.

I attended a street party and was the only white guy with 400 or so black dancers. Kind of helps you to understand a little bit of immigrants’ feelings in a new land.

Well, eventually I did recover and decided to continue east with a new goal of reaching Timbuktu, the fabled ancient city along the trade routes of the Sahara. It was necessary to take the Bamako Express train into the country of Mali and although it was not a direct express as it stopped at every town and village on the way to the capital city, it was a good way to travel and meet fellow passengers.

From Bamako, it was flat-deck trucks filled with squeezed-in passengers driving along the Niger river to Mopti. From there it would entail an arduous four-day boat trip upriver to Timbuktu. I was staying on an old paddle-wheeler when I started into a dysentery attack that would last two days.

Oh man, this story is far too long-winded. Hopefully, I can get in Part 3 done sometime this year.

Try to travel, otherwise you may become racist, and you may end up believing that your skin is the only one to be right, that your language is the most romantic and that you were the first to be the first.

Travel, because if you don’t travel then your thoughts won’t be strengthened, won’t get filled with ideas. Your dreams will be born with fragile legs and then you end up believing in tv-shows, and in those who invent enemies that fit perfectly with your nightmares to make you live in terror.

Travel, because travel teaches to say good morning to everyone regardless of which sun we come from.

Travel, because travel teaches to say goodnight to everyone regardless of the darkness that we carry inside.

Travel, because traveling teaches to resist, not to depend, to accept others, not just for who they are but also for what they can never be, to know what we are capable of, to feel part of a family beyond borders, beyond traditions and culture. Traveling teaches us to be beyond.

Travel, otherwise you end up believing that you are made only for a panorama and instead inside you there are wonderful landscapes still to visit.

– Gio Evan, poet and songwriter.