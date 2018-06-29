Shepherd gathers his lambs

Writer brings up the story of Adam and Eve in her argument on how others should live.

RE: Pride Day discussion.

In the beginning, God created heaven and earth. He provided abundance for His people, and warned them not to sin, for sin would lead to death. Instead of obeying God, Adam and Eve chose to doubt His goodness and love and follow the desires of their own hearts. They thought they would find blessing by ignoring God’s good commands, but what they got was sorrow and death. We, too, invite serious trouble upon ourselves when we choose to disobey God’s commands aside and do what is right in our own eyes.

From the beginning, God created marriage to be the union of one man to one woman. Any sexual relations outside of this special relationship are called “sexually immoral”. The Lord explains that sexual sin is unique because it is sin against a person’s own body. It hurts right to the core in a way that no other sin does.

Our culture tells us we need sex – any way we can get it, at any cost. The Bible teaches that we need a Saviour. We need to be saved from our own sinful hearts, for our hearts are incredibly deceitful.

Jesus is the Saviour who offers forgiveness to those whose hearts are broken by sin. Those who call on Him in faith and trust will one day be ushered into the presence of the One who “tends His flock like a shepherd: He gathers the lambs in His arms and carries them close to His heart”. What beautiful love!

Tanya VanderMooren

Telkwa

