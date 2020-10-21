Seniors should vote with their children

Letter writer encourages older voters to vote the way their kids do because it’s their future

Editor:

Older voters can make young votes matter.

I’m a senior. It’s not my planet anymore. I have way less time to live with the consequences of my vote than my children do.

We support our children in so many ways. Voting is another. Ask your children how they are voting and why, so you know they’ve done their research. Then vote with them (or the majority of them). You increase the impact of their vote and thus help them design their planet.

COMPLETE PROVINCIAL ELECTION COVERAGE

It’s a complete reversal of the power dynamic.

If you’re a younger voter, be brave and tell your elders how you want them to support you.

It’s long past time younger voters mattered more.

Hey, older voters — let’s do this!

Tom Rankin

Kamloops



editor@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC politicsBC Votes 2020Election 2020