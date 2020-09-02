Self care is important

Lorraine talks the importance of taking care of yourself

Seems like things in Town are picking up.

I did enjoy some time at home but it is good to actually see people in person rather than on a Zoom meeting.

Still not receiving any notices of events, wondering how everyone is doing. Questions on the Library Book Sale, will it happen this year.

Very sad to say that a decision has been reached, there will be no Book Sale this year.

Please continue to save your books as it will be an amazing Book Sale next year!

I use YouTube on the computer a lot. It is good to laugh, hear music I like, good for your health and mental outlook. Check out Ron James, a Canadian stand-up comedian. He has born in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia, I really like his brand of “funny”.

Another person to check out on YouTube is Ingrid Mattson, a Muslim religious leader, a professor of Islamic Studies and an interfaith activist. This is good if you want to learn more about the Muslim religion. I am always curious about what is in our world and always eager to learn.

Self-care, important and it does not need to be elaborate, or expensive. I found seven ideas and discovered that it appears I already do some of them.

Take a calming moment and try these. Take a tea-sipping break. Brew up a cup of your favorite tea, mine is peppermint or rooibos. Drink it slowly, let it warm your face, take in the aroma. Have an aromatherapy moment, using essential oils. Choose some that have relaxing and stress-relieving properties, I just put a few drops on a handkerchief and carry it with me. Use your fingertips to help healing. Press the Yintang point, underneath your “third eye” (where the bridge of your nose meets your forehead). Gently stroke it to promote calm during stressful moments. Take a sound bath using nature noises. I have a few CD’s with bird songs. For me, playing that low adds to my day. You can find recordings on line or just listening to the sound of the river. Have walked near the Bulkley River and sat for a bit, just to hear the sound of it. I love the sound of the ocean and totally enjoyed my visit to Haida Gwaii some years ago. If I find it hard to relax and go to sleep at night, I take a deep breath in through my nose, filling my lungs all the way to the bottom, hold it for the count of eight and then let it out through my mouth to the count of eight. Doing that twice relaxes me and I am pretty much sound asleep moments later. Lastly take a mindful walk. Get your body moving, enjoy nature and all its sounds.

Closing with: Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them. And: estival – of or relating to the summer.

