The Gardener’s Corner

The Gardener’s Corner

Seed supplies are beginning to show up

Eric advises it is time to get marigolds going if you plan to plant in June

So, it turned cold. Actually, very cold, but that’s OK, as long you have the fire wood stacked up.

So, let us think of something to do inside.

Perhaps it would be an idea to check if any seed outlet has their seed stand ready. If you like marigolds (Tagetes), I’m thinking of the taller variety, now is the time plant those seeds because they take much longer to mature then the shorter ones.

Besides the radian colours, if you are planning to grow carrots, plant some marigolds along the rows, even garlic or onion. The scent from those plants will keep your carrots from being attacked by the rust flies.

The carrot rust fly itself doesn’t do the damage, but their larvae is particularly bad for your plants. The adults lay their eggs early spring on the surface of the soil then the pests hatch a couple days later as creamy white larvae and tunnel into the roots of your plants, causing slow growth and sometimes death.

The shorter variety don’t have be seeded until the middle of March. Marigolds are one of the easiest seeds to get to germination. With the right amount of moisture and heat, you should see the seedlings after three to four days.

Then it’s time to turn on the grow light. When 70 per cent of the seeds have germinated, it is very important to move the flat and light into a room without heat, to avoid the seedlings getting too leggy.

When the new plant has two sets of leaves, it is time to transplant them into another flat, spacing the seedlings three inches apart.

For the shorter ones, it will be where they stay until planting time.

The tallest you can plant them directly into four inch planters, to be ready to plant out in middle of June. The Marigolds are very sensitive to cold temperature, so be careful not to do your spring planting too early.

P.s. Yesterday I noticed, one of our garden centres now has their seed supplies in. Open only Thursdays and Saturdays.

Any questions or suggestions please contact me at: e.jacobsen85@yahoo.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Local MD update: vaccinations start in Smithers

Just Posted

Smithers Home Hardware has been served with a Remedial Action Order from Smithers Town Council to address structural issues. (Deb Meissner photo)
Structural Engineer of Smithers Home Hardware issued Disciplinary Order

Town council deemed the building was a public safety risk, remedial action underway

Recycle BC is the overarching organization, and all of its material is shipped to a recycling/sorting centre in Surrey, according to the RDBN. (Lakes District News file photo)
Is your recycled waste going to landfill?

“We need people to know that their efforts aren’t going into nothing,” says RDBN

Rebates to replace older wood heat appliances have increased in the area. (File photo)
Wood heating replacement rebate values increase

Goal is to reduce particulate matter in the air

Health Minister Adrian Dix is joined by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry as they look on as Premier John Horgan discusses reopening the province's economy in phases in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference in the rotunda at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Dix says review launched after stillbirth leads to allegations of racism at Kitimat hospital

B.C. apologized for widespread racism in the health-care system after a report last November

The first of two massive turbines headed from Prince Rupert for the Site C Dam near Fort St. John on Jan 10. (Photo: Supplied by Tasha McKenzie)
VIDEO: Second massive turbine passes through Telkwa en route to Site C Dam

The load is 221-feet-long, 26-feet wide and weighs more than 170 tonnes

A nurse draws Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe for a clinic for people 75 years old and up on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Brattleboro, Vt. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
16 more deaths, 414 more positive COVID-19 tests in B.C.

Maple Ridge school’s UK variant exposure confirmed

Desmond was found guilty of tax evasion after she challenged racial segregation at the Roseland Theatre in New Glasgow on Nov. 8, 1946. She was given a posthumous apology by Nova Scotia in 2010.
Nova Scotia symbolically repays Viola Desmond’s $26 fine from 1946 theatre protest

An official cheque for the original $26 fine will be displayed at the Nova Scotia legislature

(Black Press Media files)
2 men charged in home invasion that left elderly Vancouver woman dead

Usha Singh, 78, was attacked after she opened her door to two men posing as police officers

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Contract driller Ray Rosenberg, 35, was killed and two other workers were injured in the mudslide that is being investigated by RCMP and the BC Coroners Service. The two injured workers were treated in hospital and released. KTW
Outpouring of support for family of man killed in mudslide at New Afton mine near Kamloops

Contract driller Ray Rosenberg, 35, was killed and two other workers were injured in a mud rush on Feb. 2.

The cast of “Schitt’s Creek” pose for a photo after winning the Award for Best Comedy Series at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
‘Schitt’s Creek’ scores 5 Golden Globe nominations, including best comedy

The series, which aired on CBC and Pop TV, ended its sixth and final season last April

A Vancouver company has plans to build a manufacturing facility in the Lower Mainland that will rapidly develop vaccines and medicine and aid in the domestic fight against future pandemics. (Contributed)
New Lower Mainland facility will be able to produce 240 million vaccine doses per year

Vancouver’s Precision NanoSystems received a $25.1-million contribution from the feds Tuesday

Businesses continue to struggle under COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings. (B.C. government)
B.C. offers $7,500 grants for small business online sales help

Applications open for $12 million COVID-19 relief fund

Mounties in Burnaby are investigating a hit-and-run after a pedestrian was struck early Monday morning. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
Pedestrian lay unconscious in ditch for half-hour after being struck by car: RCMP

The injured victim of only got the help he needed after regaining consciousness and calling 911

Most Read