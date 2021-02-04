Seed supplies are beginning to show up

Eric advises it is time to get marigolds going if you plan to plant in June

So, it turned cold. Actually, very cold, but that’s OK, as long you have the fire wood stacked up.

So, let us think of something to do inside.

Perhaps it would be an idea to check if any seed outlet has their seed stand ready. If you like marigolds (Tagetes), I’m thinking of the taller variety, now is the time plant those seeds because they take much longer to mature then the shorter ones.

Besides the radian colours, if you are planning to grow carrots, plant some marigolds along the rows, even garlic or onion. The scent from those plants will keep your carrots from being attacked by the rust flies.

The carrot rust fly itself doesn’t do the damage, but their larvae is particularly bad for your plants. The adults lay their eggs early spring on the surface of the soil then the pests hatch a couple days later as creamy white larvae and tunnel into the roots of your plants, causing slow growth and sometimes death.

The shorter variety don’t have be seeded until the middle of March. Marigolds are one of the easiest seeds to get to germination. With the right amount of moisture and heat, you should see the seedlings after three to four days.

Then it’s time to turn on the grow light. When 70 per cent of the seeds have germinated, it is very important to move the flat and light into a room without heat, to avoid the seedlings getting too leggy.

When the new plant has two sets of leaves, it is time to transplant them into another flat, spacing the seedlings three inches apart.

For the shorter ones, it will be where they stay until planting time.

The tallest you can plant them directly into four inch planters, to be ready to plant out in middle of June. The Marigolds are very sensitive to cold temperature, so be careful not to do your spring planting too early.

P.s. Yesterday I noticed, one of our garden centres now has their seed supplies in. Open only Thursdays and Saturdays.

Any questions or suggestions please contact me at: e.jacobsen85@yahoo.com