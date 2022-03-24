Seabridge exhibits good corporate citizenship

I would like to publicly extend a big thank you to Seabridge Gold for their generous support of students attending post-secondary institutions.

Going to college or university is expensive, and that’s especially the case for students from northern B.C. due to the extra accommodation and travel costs needed when living away from home.

Any support to offset these costs is, therefore, most welcomed.

My own children have benefited from Seabridge’s generosity for several years. Thank you Seabridge for the corporate citizenship you have shown the community of Smithers

From an appreciative parent,

Tim Penninga