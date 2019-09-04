School days

It’s hard not to listen to an every day conversation between one person and another. Just this past week I lined up to pay for my groceries. The lady in front of me with three young children clinging to her cart like fridge magnets was discussing with someone about how much it is going to cost to get back to school. The children need a phone each and an Ipad so they can keep in touch and play games at recess. I am of course assuming the games are played on a device.

While I stood in line I started to think about the games we played a recess. No device or expensive equipment. It seemed so simple now I look back. A good game of marbles was always a crowd pleaser. I brought my marbles in a cloth bag that held some alcoholic beverage at one time. Crown Royal I think it was. I loved to look at the cat’s eye marbles and the big silver steelies.

Some days were not the marble kind but we could always do some serious double dutch skipping. Maybe jacks could be played or pick-up sticks. How about a game of hopscotch? Dodge ball anyone? These were games we played when quite young. No teacher or supervisor person to tell us to do this or that.

Later in our school years we had grass hockey , basketball, floor hockey and baseball. Volley ball and soccer. We didn’t have a phone or device for recreational advice. How did life get so complicated?

I have no idea how the lady made out with her three children A turmoil developed accompanied by some yelling of instructions. I said under my breath “good luck lady”.

All I can think of at this moment is how happy we all were at the end of the school day. I would ride my bike home listening to the noise made by a cardboard cigarette package hitting the spokes.

I am thinking just about now you are remembering your games played in the schoolyard many years ago.

You can let me know when you call 250-846-5095 or just email to mallory@bulkley.net.

Ageism still in full force

