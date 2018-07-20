Say nice things while they’re here

Writer says too often a person has to die before kind words are said about them.

Editor,

The recent ceremony for our friend Ron Lister was a fitting tribute to the man. Many acquaintances spoke about how friendly and positive Ron was, as well as his contributions to the community. We’re going to miss him.

As I listened to the accolades, it struck me that too often a person has to die before kind words are said about them. I would like to suggest that we all consider paying more compliments and saying nice things ‘to’ friends while they’re still with us. It’s easy to do and the smile you’ll get in return is a great reward.

​Jim Senka

Smithers

