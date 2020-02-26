Sadness surrounds pipeline dispute

Brenda has tried to understand the conflict and it’s beyond her how she can tell anyone how to think

I can’t figure out how to start this week. Haven’t had much sleep but the solution is to just get started.

I direct my attention to the protests in this area and across the nation. I have tried to understand the conflict and it is beyond me how I can tell anyone how to think. I respect our First Nations people and have hope we will have a dialogue that will work for everyone. All Indigenous people on this land must have the respect and a solution to their land claims and discussion about views on the pipeline.

I was told by some who waste their time on Facebook that if I say that I am with the Indigenous people and I don’t want a pipeline. I gather those on the other side of the issue will condemn me. Somehow I don’t think the condemning process comes from angry bigots. Mark Twain said “Anger is an acid that can do more harm to the vessel in which it is stored than to anything on which it is poured.”

I will never change a mind but I will continue to learn about the issue and hope that I can hang on to my own integrity.

To be sure I don’t like the disruption of trains etc. that might make life more difficult for some. That is very much like the sadness some of the First Nations people have suffered. I worry now as gatherings of people engaged in a social life of discussion will feel it is fine to show bigotry and racism. We could avoid that if we study and learn.

“Do you know what we call opinion in the absence of evidence? We call it prejudice.” -Michael Crichton.

I was going to try to make my case but I have decided to let Gandhi speak for all of us. “Anger and intolerance are enemies of correct understanding.”

Before I leave you I hope those who express anger and hatred will look at information coming in on some sites. Watch for conspiracy theories that will undermine the discussion and prevent any chance of reconciliation.

You can call me at 250-846-5095 or email me at mallory@bulkley.net.