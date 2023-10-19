Rural areas need animal control bylaws and enforcement

They say a dog is a man’s best friend but ours was so much more than that. Our little, seven-pound ball of fur was a member of our family. Lacey came with us everywhere. She loved our camping trips, hikes and going fishing.

She was always by my side, either in my lap or by my feet. She slept in the small of my back every night. Our friends knew when they invited us over that Lacey would also come. She was truly loved by everyone. Our hearts are absolutely broken now that she is gone.

She wasn’t overly old, she didn’t get sick. She was full of energy and spunk and healthy as a horse.

Our Lacey was attacked and killed by two much larger dogs that wandered onto our property. My three young daughters and I found her on our front walkway, mauled to death. That is an image, I’ll never get out of my head. That is something I wish my children never had to see.

My girls don’t know a world without her. My oldest is eight and has never really had anything tragic happen to her. This has knocked her to her knees. She is inconsolable. I was looking through her old baby photos the other day and every single one of them has Lacey in it.

She is either cuddled up to her or in the background, never far away. The video of her taking her first wobbly steps has Lacey right by her side. This little dog was such a huge part of our lives and we never got to say goodbye. She was the most loyal companion and I wasn’t there to protect her when she needed me to be. I’ll never forgive myself for that. Our house and our hearts feel empty.

We live just outside of town limits, in the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako. I called the local RCMP to help me with this issue because the thought of these dogs doing this again is unacceptable. The idea that these dogs could roam my neighbourhood is so unsettling.

I feel unsafe. I have young children, what if they are next? The constable who called me back was sympathetic but told me there wasn’t much he could do. He told me he called the owners of the dogs and gave them a warning. He also said there is a gap in the animal control bylaws.

I looked online at the RDBN’s website and it said at this time the Regional District does not have bylaws regulating the following common inquiries; Animal Control; Noise; Falling Trees; Burning; and Property Line Disputes.

I did however find an old meeting agenda from 2021 when Director Riis-Christianson brought forward dog control in rural areas for discussion. He mentioned there has been interest and concern from Electoral Area B residents in regard to dog and animal control.

However, staff noted there was a low level of demand for animal control services in the region. The agenda also noted that dangerous dog situations are reported and addressed by the RCMP.

In my experience, I felt like the RCMP couldn’t do anything because there were no local laws they could enforce. Something needs to change. I know that I am not alone in this.

Over the years, we’ve had people come into The Interior News with similar complaints. People have written to us, fearful of dangerous dogs in their neighbourhoods, scared of their neighbours.

What are people supposed to do? Who can help? Do we have to take matters into our own hands? This isn’t the wild, wild, west. We live in a civilized part of the world and irresponsible dog owners need to be held accountable.

