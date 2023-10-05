Rock and a hard place

The town’s new parks bylaw is unenforceable and the Peace Park encampment is permanent

Why was Smithers town council discussing whether or not the town should enforce one of its own bylaws in-camera?

At its Sept. 12 regular meeting, council brought forward a motion from a closed meeting on Aug. 22 authorizing town staff to take down the homeless encampment at Veterans Peace Park “up to one time per week, until staff feel it is no longer practical.”

Under the Community Charter, there are very limited provisions under which a municipal government can hold closed meetings.

These are generally, but not necessarily limited to, matters regarding personnel, legal proceedings, land deals and third-party business deals.

Mayor Gladys Atrill said the discussion took place at an Aug. 8 meeting, also closed, under the provision of Section 90(1)f of the Charter: Law enforcement, if disclosure could harm an investigation or enforcement of an enactment.

It is a wild stretch of the imagination to think that this discussion could have jeopardized bylaw enforcement, but we will leave that to the municipalities ministry or a Freedom of Information request.

In any event, while what was discussed remains secret, they brought forward the motion, which was proposed by Coun. Frank Wray and seconded by Coun. John Buikema.

The new parks bylaw, which was adopted in June, prohibits camping, including temporary overnight sheltering, in all town parks except the eastern part of Veterans Peace Park.

In that area, temporary overnight sheltering is allowed providing set up is no earlier than 6 p.m. and take down is no later than 9 a.m. from April to the end of September. In the winter the hours are 3 p.m. and 9 a.m.

Aside from being a matter that probably should not have been the subject of a closed meeting, it raises the question of why they even adopted the bylaw in the first place.

Coun. Buikema said they passed the motion because the bylaw “allows for mandatory takedowns” and because of the “need to address community safety concerns, public health issues like removing refuse and other larger items that are against posted encampment rules, and because of the requirement that the site is maintained.”

But the bylaw does not “allow for mandatory takedowns,” it requires takedowns, and not on a weekly basis, but daily.

This issue has been a more than sticky one (to say the least) from the beginning. And council has always been between a rock and a hard place on this one. It’s no wonder they want to take it in-camera.

It is time, however, for council, and the town as a whole, to accept two incontrovertible facts.

1. The bylaw is unenforceable.

2. The Veterans park encampment has become de facto permanent.