The doors are locked to the newer washrooms for non-campers at Riverside Park.

Residents of Smithers and surrounding areas, are you aware that the recently built washroom facility at Riverside Park has a coded lock on the doors?

No resident of Smithers can use it, unless you are paying for a campsite. The washroom that you paid for, as did all residents of B.C. as in a provincial grant.

Gerald Haidenger

Smithers