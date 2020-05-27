Restart a great chance to get back to nature

I took my daughters to the beach last week and when they got there, they both danced for joy. They were so happy to run free. Watching my almost two-year-old giggle with delight and do her happy dance on the beach made my heart so happy.

Children can find the joy in the simplest things. I think this a lesson for us adults. After being cooped up for so long amid the pandemic, the little bits of freedom we can enjoy now should be celebrated. It was such a lovely morning at the lake.

We had the beach completely to ourselves. My very brave daughters dipped their toes into the freezing cold water and threw sand in their hair. I didn’t plan ahead and didn’t pack towels because I didn’t think they would be crazy enough to actually want to go into the water.

But the sun was shining and the girls were happy so I didn’t care they got wet and dirty. I had to take them home half-naked and dry out their car seats when I got home but they didn’t complain. They both can’t wait to go back. We are so lucky to live in a place where we can enjoy the outdoors while still practicing social distancing.

As the number of new cases of COVID-19 dwindle and places start to reopen, I’ve been thinking a lot about going back to normal. Life was so busy before and suddenly it slowed down. I don’t think life as we knew it before will go back to normal anytime soon. But I don’t think that is entirely a bad thing.

Or at least there are some positive ways to look at the future. Being forced to spend more time with a small number of close friends and family could be a good thing. If you have teenagers, you don’t have to drive them to their friends’ houses constantly or if you have little ones you don’t have to feel guilty for skipping out on a playgroup where there’s that one annoying mom you can’t stand.

And maybe we can’t travel too far, but planing a staycation in our province isn’t so bad. Plus we live in such an incredibly beautiful part of the province. There are so many places I’d still love to discover in B.C.

The provincial government recently announced they will be closing provincial parks to non-residents. This means British Columbians have first dibs to sites. Most campgrounds and backcountry camping will open on June 1. I can’t wait to trade in the noise of traffic for the sounds of loons calling, sitting around a crackling fire while roasting marshmallows, enjoy the great outdoors and make memories with my family.

I also recently learned of a new health trend I’d like to try. It’s called “forest bathing.” It has been around for a long time but I’m just learning of it now. Basically, its mediation in the woods.

The idea is to take a slow walk through the forest without any distractions such as your cell phone or a screaming child and really notice what is going on in the forest. You don’t have to go far. The forest is essentially your therapist with the hope that spending an hour or two with nature will destress you, unplug you from technology and ground you spiritually.

All of these things sound ideal right now.

