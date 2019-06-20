Resist pro-fossil industry message

Letter writer sees U.S. money in Canadian environmental advocacy as conspiracy theory

Editor,

There are two deeply entrenched opposing forces at work in our community, each vocal in loud street-filling protests, each stealthily in boardrooms, pubs, and living rooms.

On one side are the folks who support the views of every science department in every university, every high school and every elementary school in Canada, the Union of Concerned Scientists, the UN, and the signatories of the Paris Accord on Global Warming. In other words, almost every informed, concerned person and every nation on this planet.

On the other side are pro-fossil fuel groups such as Canada Action, The North Matters, and Together for LNG, resource advocate groups who have sponsored the local presentation by Vivian Krause (a pro-pipeline/pro-fossil industry blogger from North Vancouver and celebrated poster child of Alberta’s oil industry and Jason Kenney’s government) on June 11 at Pioneer Place Seniors Activity Centre.

Either you are for the world reducing and taming our fossil fuel production/consumption polluting ways, or you’re for folks like Vivian Krause and greed’s hand of five Cimmerian tentacles named Ignorance, Fame, Wealth, Power and Desire. Resist and reject Vivian Krause’s message. Conspiracy theory advocates have little room and even less respect in our pressing national debate on energy production within the framework of the environment.

Keith Cummings

Telkwa

Previous story
Renewables competitive with fossil fuels

Just Posted

Construction on new Walnut Park school pushed back to Summer 2020

The project was previously slated to begin this summer.

SD54 passes 2019-2020 annual budget

Also discussed was future projected enrollment for the district.

BV Pool addresses lifeguard shortage in annual general meeting

One solution BV Pool is looking at is reducing fees for a number of steps required to lifeguard

Resist pro-fossil industry message

Letter writer sees U.S. money in Canadian environmental advocacy as conspiracy theory

Renewables competitive with fossil fuels

Letter writer advocates going green for environment and pocketbook

Scorpion gives birth after hitching ride in B.C. woman’s luggage

A Vancouver woman inadvertently brought the animal home from a trip to Cuba

B.C. teen killed by falling tree near Victoria

Second youth also injured in freak incident during field trip at Camp Barnard near Sooke

Commercial fishers in B.C. now required to wear life-jackets on deck: WorkSafeBC

WorkSafeBC reports 24 work-related deaths in the commercial fishing industry between 2007 and 2018

Rossland boy finds human kindness sweet as honey after beehive destroyed

Family overwhelmed by kind offerings of strangers all across B.C.

B.C. files second legal challenge against Alberta over turn-off-taps law

B.C. government filed a second lawsuit against Alberta on June 14

Tax credits, penalizing big polluters, key to Conservative climate plan

Canada’s commitment is to cut emissions to 70 per cent of what they were in 2005 before 2030

Victoria double murder trial: Blood splatter analyst found no shoe prints on scene

RCMP analyst testifies to smears, fingermarks, ‘swipe and wipe’ patterns around apartment

Elias Pettersson wins Calder Trophy as NHL’s top rookie

Vancouver forward first Canuck to win award since Pavel Bure in 1992

FVRD chair calls B.C. incineration plan for Philippines waste ‘disturbing’

Metro Vancouver ‘uniquely capable’ of safely disposing of waste coming back to Canada, say officials

Most Read