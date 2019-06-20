Resist pro-fossil industry message

Editor,

There are two deeply entrenched opposing forces at work in our community, each vocal in loud street-filling protests, each stealthily in boardrooms, pubs, and living rooms.

On one side are the folks who support the views of every science department in every university, every high school and every elementary school in Canada, the Union of Concerned Scientists, the UN, and the signatories of the Paris Accord on Global Warming. In other words, almost every informed, concerned person and every nation on this planet.

On the other side are pro-fossil fuel groups such as Canada Action, The North Matters, and Together for LNG, resource advocate groups who have sponsored the local presentation by Vivian Krause (a pro-pipeline/pro-fossil industry blogger from North Vancouver and celebrated poster child of Alberta’s oil industry and Jason Kenney’s government) on June 11 at Pioneer Place Seniors Activity Centre.

Either you are for the world reducing and taming our fossil fuel production/consumption polluting ways, or you’re for folks like Vivian Krause and greed’s hand of five Cimmerian tentacles named Ignorance, Fame, Wealth, Power and Desire. Resist and reject Vivian Krause’s message. Conspiracy theory advocates have little room and even less respect in our pressing national debate on energy production within the framework of the environment.

Keith Cummings

Telkwa