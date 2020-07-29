Research on Canadian artists proves inspiring

I continue to walk; it is slow going as I am more and more just happy to stay home.

But one piece of news – check out a Facebook page – Reverse Fall Fair Parade, Smithers. The idea is to decorate your home or business, any theme you feel excited about, could be Christmas, scary, funny; take a picture and post it to this Facebook page.

From August 26 to the 29th, you are encouraged to drive by these locations to have a Fall Fair parade experience while remaining in your car. Once you have had a look at the various decorated places you are invited to post on Facebook the one you think is the best ever. The scores will be added up and prizes will be given.

I think I have told you that I have a radio program called Porch Talk on CICK 93.9 FM, Smithers Community Radio. I have had the good fortune to be able to do the program from home, with a lot of technical help from our Station Manager Glen Ingram.

In order to do the program, which right now is focusing on an alphabetical list of Canadian singers and musicians, I do a lot of searching on Google and YouTube and am learning about our talented people, many I have never heard of, supplied with history lessons to share with you.

The first one is Christa Couture, an award-winning performing and recording artist, non-fiction writer and broadcaster. It is noted she is proudly Indigenous (mixed Cree and Scandinavian), queer, disabled and a mom. She has written a book, non-fiction, to be published in September 2020 called “How to Lose Everything.” Prairie-raised, she spent 17 years in Vancouver and now lives in Toronto. You can listen to her on 106.5 ELMNT FM where she has a daily program plus, of course, on YouTube.

Next is Terry Mosher, political cartoonist, born November 1942 in Ottawa. His pen name is Aislin and he is one of Canada’s leading newspaper editorial cartoonists. He has won the Canadian National Newspaper Award plus a good number of other awards. Listen to him on YouTube, he is a regular speaker on the subjects of humour and history.

In searching for Canadian performers, I did come across two who are not Canadian, but were so awesome that I have to tell you about them: The first one is a well-known Native Hoop dancer, Nakotah LaRance, who, unfortunately, passed away. He leaves behind a legacy of significant memories and recordings of his dancing. A must watch.

Just one other to check out: Gabriel Iglesias, comedian. I spent over an hour laughing like crazy. Best time ever!

Closing with: Masterful – inclined and usually competent to act as master. Suggestive of a domineering nature. Having or reflecting the power and skill of a master.