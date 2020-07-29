Research on Canadian artists proves inspiring

Lorraine makes some suggestions of people to check on on the internet

I continue to walk; it is slow going as I am more and more just happy to stay home.

But one piece of news – check out a Facebook page – Reverse Fall Fair Parade, Smithers. The idea is to decorate your home or business, any theme you feel excited about, could be Christmas, scary, funny; take a picture and post it to this Facebook page.

From August 26 to the 29th, you are encouraged to drive by these locations to have a Fall Fair parade experience while remaining in your car. Once you have had a look at the various decorated places you are invited to post on Facebook the one you think is the best ever. The scores will be added up and prizes will be given.

I think I have told you that I have a radio program called Porch Talk on CICK 93.9 FM, Smithers Community Radio. I have had the good fortune to be able to do the program from home, with a lot of technical help from our Station Manager Glen Ingram.

In order to do the program, which right now is focusing on an alphabetical list of Canadian singers and musicians, I do a lot of searching on Google and YouTube and am learning about our talented people, many I have never heard of, supplied with history lessons to share with you.

The first one is Christa Couture, an award-winning performing and recording artist, non-fiction writer and broadcaster. It is noted she is proudly Indigenous (mixed Cree and Scandinavian), queer, disabled and a mom. She has written a book, non-fiction, to be published in September 2020 called “How to Lose Everything.” Prairie-raised, she spent 17 years in Vancouver and now lives in Toronto. You can listen to her on 106.5 ELMNT FM where she has a daily program plus, of course, on YouTube.

Next is Terry Mosher, political cartoonist, born November 1942 in Ottawa. His pen name is Aislin and he is one of Canada’s leading newspaper editorial cartoonists. He has won the Canadian National Newspaper Award plus a good number of other awards. Listen to him on YouTube, he is a regular speaker on the subjects of humour and history.

In searching for Canadian performers, I did come across two who are not Canadian, but were so awesome that I have to tell you about them: The first one is a well-known Native Hoop dancer, Nakotah LaRance, who, unfortunately, passed away. He leaves behind a legacy of significant memories and recordings of his dancing. A must watch.

Just one other to check out: Gabriel Iglesias, comedian. I spent over an hour laughing like crazy. Best time ever!

Closing with: Masterful – inclined and usually competent to act as master. Suggestive of a domineering nature. Having or reflecting the power and skill of a master.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Would you like to see a park-drinking pilot project in Smithers?

Just Posted

Weekend fire damages bridge near Houston

But has since been re-opened

UPDATE: Yukon man missing from Smithers found at home in Whitehorse

Roy Pawluk disappeared from the fairgrounds on July 23

Man fined after tossing box of breakfast cereal at bear in northwestern B.C.

A motorist witnessed the incident along Highway 16 and called police

Smithereens to vote for new mayor no later than Oct. 17

The town has been without a mayor since Taylor Bachrach stepped down last fall to become MP

‘Wanted to see the ocean, enjoy nature’: Visiting nuns cause frenzy online in northwest B.C.

Social media posts ran rampant when six Catholic nuns were seen driving around Northwest B.C.

Health officials urge long weekend safety as B.C. sees 23 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Warning comes after large crowds, public gatherings lead to COVID cases

Top doctor says ‘upswing’ in Western Canada’s COVID cases is pushing the curve upwards

B.C., Alberta, both seeing cases of the novel coronavirus increase

B.C. Liberals accuse NDP government of continued neglect over dwindling steelhead populations

Province defends actions, points finger at Fisheries and Oceans Canada

With dance floors vacant, Canada’s nightclub life faces an identity crisis

The coming months could be unpredictable for nightlife as more people head indoors in the cooler weather

B.C. prepares back-to-school plan for students in COVID-19

Districts will be refining preparations up to Sept. 8

B.C. pledges $1.5M to help local groups return to sport; no date for competitive play

Feds will also provide $3.4M in funding for youth sports

Two dead, forest fire ignited after Highway 1 crash near Ashcroft

The fire has since been put out

Veteran escapes jail time after B.C. judge rules PTSD led him to child porn

Accused and common-law partner discussed plans for sexually exploiting five-year-old boy

One person dead, one injured after plane crashes in Lower Mainland

Mission RCMP say a 21-year-old woman injured while a 66-year-old woman has been killed

Most Read