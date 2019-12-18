Requiem for “Requiem for the Living”

It’s the talk of the town.

A concert so many enjoyed and seemed to have an uplifting feeling to go along with their very good time. Just to think that “Requiem for the Living” was performed for so many.

This musical presentation by Dan Forrest was performed by the Bulkley Valley Christmas Choir and others. I didn’t know they had performed this music at Carnegie Hall in New York. Imagine that. I hear they plan to take their music to Italy. I am so impressed.

I have taken part in a performance of the Messiah many years ago when I played in the Port Alberni symphony. I was only 10 years old then but I do remember it took a lot of practice and it seemed very long.

A Christmas concert was always on the mind of teachers and students. It was a major event when I taught school in Cassiar. Each class practiced a song or two and maybe a wee play. My Grade 1 class had lots of songs they wanted to sing.

As it happened a Grade 5 student decided he could help out. I had given him my old guitar and there was no stopping him. He had the job of teaching those six-year-old angels to sing “ Children Go How I send Thee.” They sang it very well in practice sessions. One little girl with a beautiful clear voice performed a grand solo. Good to go on the night of the concert-or so I thought. “Everyone ready?” I said this in my nervous teacher voice.

They started to sing just fine then the tempo changed quite a bit as Dale Pete, their leader had them sing a rendition with a rock and roll beat. Too late but it was done and the audience quite enjoyed it. I often wonder what happened to Dale Pete. He was from Telegraph Creek.

So, as you can see my concert life is limited but I am proud as can be about the “Requiem for the Living” concert so many experienced.

I enjoyed talking to many of you about the concert. You can tell me about it when you call 250-846-5095 or email your thoughts to mallory@bulkley.net.



mallory@bulkley.net

