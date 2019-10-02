Repair Cafe helps recycle, reduce anad reuse

After so many years Lorraine was able to hear her father’s pocket watch ticking

Still walking but getting more steps with wearing my ankle strap. I swear it does look like one of those monitoring things to keep you in the house but I am logging or at least getting all my steps counted.

A reminder, Bulkley Valley Concert Association will be opening their 5th season with Krystle dos Santos’ Motown Soul Cabaret, Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Della Herman Theatre. Doors open 7 p.m., show starts 7:30 p.m. Tickets $28 adult/-senior $23/student $15, available at Mountain Eagle Books. Five show Season Series tickets are $130 (saving 17 per cent), only available until October 5. More info at bvca.me or facebook.com/events.

A reminder and a push: All Candidates Forum, October 15, Della Herman Theatre, 7:00 p.m. This will feature at least seven candidates running for the Skeena-Bulkley Valley seat in the federal Parliament. You have the opportunity to submit questions: drop them off at the Chamber or The Interior News office or you can email them to manager@smitherschamber.com. Your questions will be screened in advance for duplicates and the full event will be livestreamed on The Interior News Facebook page. You are also invited to attend an informal meet and greet immediately following the forum in the Round Room where voters can ask questions directly to the candidates. The following day, October 16, 5:00 p.m. Smithers Public Library will hold a speed-dating event with the candidates. Sheena Miller will be moderating this more informal opportunity for you to get to know the candidates. Be heard, tell them what we need here in the North!

Attended the Repair Café at the Creation Station 3866 Railway Ave. Several wonderful people will check out your broken or damaged items: electronics, clothing, furniture, bicycles, outdoor gear, ceramics/glass and more. These are volunteer fix-it experts with the tools to tackle most any repairs. This is a once a month event, the last Wednesday of the month with Wednesday Oct. 30, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. being the very last time for the season. I took some old watches in hoping they would be able to fix them. After so many years I was able to hear my father’s pocket watch ticking. It sounded like his heart beat to me and I choked back tears.

And another reminder: Square Dancing at the Telkwa Seniors Centre, Sunday evenings at 7:00 p.m. They have started the first one Sept. 29 but said you can still join in. More information: Bob Currie tyhee88@gmail.com, phone 250-643-4672.

Closing with: lese-majeste: a crime (such as treason) committed against a sovereign power. An offense violating the dignity of a ruler as the representative of a sovereign power. A detraction from or affront to dignity or importance. Brief history of whistle-blower: calling attention to something, such as criminal activity, kept secret.

