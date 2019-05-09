Renewables an opportunity not a liability

Editor,

How much will climate action cost?

In Feldheim, Germany all energy is renewable. Feldheim has 47 wind turbines on the village’s cooperatively-owned fields surrounded by crops and livestock.

Farmers earn from their crops, livestock, and energy sales.

Feldheim built a biogas plant that uses crop residue and animal manure to generate methane for district heating. Their bioenergy plant runs on wood waste from the community forest.

Feldheim sells its surplus electricity. A 10 MW battery ensures sales when prices are highest.

Villagers installed their own grid and added a district heating system. Villagers on district energy don’t need a furnace. Villagers pay half the national price for electricity.

Their energy investments yield six per cent per annum.

Feldheim is a small, conservative, farming community that recognized the benefits of renewable energy.

Will B.C. take control of its renewable energy resources and reap the economic and environmental benefits of climate action?

Robert M. Macrae

Castlegar, B.C.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
COLUMN: Smithers can’t afford to wait on low-income housing
Next story
Disappointed in negative reporting

Just Posted

59 arrested, weapons and drugs seized in latest probe by B.C.’s anti-gang unit

Officers with Abbotsford Police and Surrey RCMP were also apart of project Para Bellum

Smithers Recycling Depot ablaze

Firefighters from Smithers, Telkwa and Houston on scene, video to follow

Crash occurred three hours into aerial mapping flight

Second fatality victim identified as Amir Sedghi, an analyst with Precision Vectors

Police warn of property crime spree

Unlocked vehicles in Smithers and tool sheds from Witset to Quick targeted

Palliative Care Hospice Week seeks to dispel myths

Bulkley Valley Hospice Society focussed on quality of life

B.C. Mountie’s warning to not talk on phone to driver at drive-thru sparks online rage

Police say it was just a ‘quick reminder’ for driver who was on phone before pulling into drive-thru

Rescue underway for B.C. whale watching boat off U.S. coast

Seattle Search and Rescue running rescue of 45 people on board

Nisga’a celebrate 19 years of self-government in B.C. legislature

Premier John Horgan congratulates pioneers of first modern treaty

POLL: Do you support SOGI 123 resources in local schools?

Let us know what you think

Scorpion found in B.C. woman’s kitchen more venomous than thought

Veterinarian not comfortable with bug around, taking to Victoria zoo

Kamloops Mounties cleared in fatal shooting that saw man shot at 45 times

Eugene Ethan Marcano, 36, was killed after initiating a gunfight with police in a rural area

B.C. estimates $7 billion laundered in 2018, $5 billion in real estate

Foreign, underground cash may have pushed up average home price 5%

Low B.C. snowpacks reduce flood risk, hike chance of summer droughts

The River Forecast Centre will issue another update on the flood risk forecast May 22

Nanaimo McDonald’s had not-so-McHappy Day after electrical fire

Fire late Tuesday night shut down south-end location Wednesday

Most Read