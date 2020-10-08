Remembering to be thankful this week

Brenda is grateful to be Canadian

“O Canada.”

With Thanksgiving on the horizon, I should be well prepared to be thankful for this country of ours. Some of our words in the anthem have so much meaning for me this year.

“The true north strong and free.”

Added to that we can say, “We stand on guard for thee.”

I come to this topic when some of you who had called to discuss your depression and anxiety told me the heavy veil of depression had begun to lift.

So, what should I do? Watch the American political debate? Would listening to the ignorance of Donald Trump help us? Would his lies and rudeness ease a troubled mind?

I listened to most of the debate and when all the nonsense was over I felt ever so thankful that Trump is what some people wanted far away from this peaceful place. We have our political woes in Canada, but we know, sure as the day is long, Trump would not rule this land.

I soon felt less depressed and could just be thankful for my life as it is. Fiiled with friends and kindness and an old dog and cat who care about me. Look on the bright side as they say.

Thanksgiving will be a busy time in church. I don’t really remember the service at our Anglican church, but I do remember we had a big dinner after church. We all sat down to a special meal. Of course, “Grace” was said before we could appreciate the effort my mother put into a lovely turkey dinner.

“For all we are about to receive, may the Lord make us truly thankful.”

Amen.

Those few words of thankfulness could do us well for all the days. I talked to you through my face covering and I feel so sorry for your health issues and your feelings of loneliness and that your good old dog died.

Better days just might come your way. Good luck to all of you.

As usual, if you need to talk you can call me at 250-846-5095 or send your thoughts to mallory@bulkley.net.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
GUEST VIEW: Confederate flag sends wrong message for Smithers

Just Posted

Community leaders denounce stringing of Confederate flag over Main Street in Smithers

Flag went up early Saturday and was quickly removed by Town staff; police investigating as mischief

Pot shot fired near hikers at Dennis Lake

Man who allegedly unsafely discharged firearm under guard in hospital: Police

BC Hydro plans power outage to move Osprey nest

Power outage on Oct. 9 afternoon for 576 customers

Police seek public’s help locating Prince George fugitive with Canada-wide warrant

Steven James Fontaine is said to have an extensive criminal record and is considered violent

Ecosocialists pulled electoral candidates amid transphobia allegations

Protecting candidates is a priority amid allegations, Ecosocialist Party says

B.C. has 115 more COVID-19 cases, Thanksgiving caution urged

No additional deaths or health-care outbreaks

‘Law and order’ vs. COVID-19 chaos: Pence, Harris meet in Utah in VP undercard debate

Sen. Kamala Harris wasted no time from the start of the 90-minute debate in Utah

VIDEO: All Canadians will get COVID-19 vaccine for free, Trudeau confirms

Approved vaccine is still months away, multiple clinical trials ongoing

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Mother dog, 10 puppies seized by BC SPCA after being beaten, force-fed drugs and alcohol

All 10 puppies, estimated to be two weeks old, and the mother dog are doing well

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. VOTES 2020: Leaders promise action on crime, cancer, COVID-19

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson battle over borrowing and spending

Two men arrested after man carrying baby targeted in Vancouver shooting

The 42-year-old man is in hospital with non life threatening injuries and two men are in custody

B.C. Greens’ election proposals include 4-day work week, free child care

Furstenau says parents with young children in B.C. are facing tremendous pressure

Most Read