Registration open for Christmas Bird Count

The annual event is a great way to get to know other birders in the area

The Smithers Christmas Bird Count will be held on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 from dawn to dusk (and maybe owling after dark).

If people would like to participate, they must register. By registering people can choose the area they prefer to count or be assigned to an area that is not already being covered. In addition, beginners can be placed with a group of more experienced birders.

Counts must be done inside the count circle to be valid. Please register by calling 250-847-9429 or email rpojar@gmail.com by Dec. 23, 2019

The count is one of hundreds that take place all across Canada, the U.S., Central America and parts of South America. It is always lots of fun, especially as people try hard to outdo each other by finding the most unusual species of the day.

People unable to get out are encouraged to watch their bird feeders, but please let us know where your feeder is located so we do not count it twice.

After dark we all gather together at a potluck supper to compare notes and compile the data collected.

This is an excellent way to get to know other birders in the community.

Further details will be supplied upon registration.