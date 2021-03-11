Reflections on a small town: “Who the heck are you?”

Quilting from the Heart is a group of volunteers who have softened a hard time.What warms the body also warms the soul as Merrilyn Coles found out when she answered the door to a member of the group.They had an unexpected gift for her, something to cuddle up in and feel love from her community.

Thank you Dennis Conlon for the generous gift of Rubber Boots for Dancing for Marla Dallinga (King).Dennis knows Marla from school and neighbourhood days in Driftwood.Also, if one of our readers would like to get a copy, I was asked to let you know that someone else has an extra and would give one away.

Congratulations to Elena Goddard who, while still in London, has made the top 20 on CBC radio here at home. Two of her pieces, “Build a Ship” and “Wish you Weren’t Here,” are just two of her songs that I love to listen to.

While we were only visiting this valley 1974, I was surprised at how friendly people were.While walking down the street I got a greeting called out from across the street, “Hi Sonja.”I didn’t think that anyone knew me but I stood out having met a friend of a friend.Besides the scenery it was the friendly energy of the valley that drew us to it.

Audrey Kruiselbrink came to Smithers in 1963 and after she had been here a little while she was told that Oscar’s Sporting Goods, now Source for Sports, was looking for a good Dutch girl.

She walked over to the store one lunch hour.Oscar took a look at Audrey and said, “When can you start?” She wasn’t there long and a gentleman walked in and said who the heck are you? She was stunned coming from Toronto. He told her, “I used to know everyone in town and I don’t know you.”

I think it was because she was so darned cute.She assured me that he was an older gentleman and she started saving old coins for him.

As we make new memories it is the moments in the old memories that give us reflection in how we got here.

If you have moments to share while here in our beautiful, scenic valley please e-mail Sonja.lester.b.c@gmail.com or call 250-847-4414.