Reconciliation comes in many forms

Tahltan President Chad Norman Day weighs in on pipeline conflict

I pray that all First Nations could organize themselves effectively and validate, amend or replace their pre-contact laws/practices/institutions and communicate such decisions openly and honestly, with both their own citizens and others, so that everyone can move forward with certainty.

If the Wet’suwet’en Nation as a collective opposes the Coastal GasLink pipeline project, I support them.

If the Wet’suwet’en Nation as a collective supports this project, I support them.

If the Wet’suwet’en Nation has multiple governments arguing over who has authority and does not have decision-making processes in place for their citizens to make nation-based decisions, it’s difficult to support anyone.

People need to remember that “Indigenous Law” or “Indigenous Culture” is like any other culture, society or laws—they continually change as the people, environment and modern-day realities change around them. Adapting to the environment is as human as it gets for all cultures and communities around the world.

Arranged marriage was a common Indigenous practice for many of us in the past, and it changed. Arranged murders or banishments were too, and those changed. Many other practices and laws changed, while others remained through the collective behaviour and decisions of the people.

Often times we see individuals “cherry-pick” a portion of traditional culture to support their argument or view, without acknowledging that the cultural practice in question was utilized in conjunction with many other cultural practices that no longer exist or were replaced. When some laws or practices change permanently, it can impact everything in the society/community, just as removing some species from an ecosystem can change everything.

It all comes back to internal governance, which takes a lot of effort, commitment, discipline and resources. Many First Nations struggle as they are in a constant balancing act of trying to succeed in modern-day society while attempting to revitalize or maintain culture, often with limited resources. It’s very challenging and complicated.

I have said it many times and will say it again here:

Reconciliation comes in many forms. We need to find reconciliation amongst ourselves and become healthy individuals first, followed by pursuing reconciliation internally within our own communities, before we can achieve reconciliation with third parties such as neighbouring First Nations, outside colonial governments (municipal, provincial, federal etc.) or with Industry.

This Wet’suwet’en conflict is deeply rooted in their own internal conflicts and uncertainties. The same internal issues thrive with most First Nations in British Columbia and it’s the result of historically forced assimilation and colonization. What happened in the past was awful and unfair, but we need to overcome it as First Nations people. No one is going to do that work for us; we must create our own laws and institutions again for our communities, children and future.

As someone with four Wet’suwet’en children that I love more than anything in this world, I pray the Wet’suwet’en people come together as one to create respectful and fair decision-making processes amongst themselves that the people can collectively respect, uphold and implement. This way they can be united when faced with opportunities or challenges within their homelands.

I wrote this piece with nothing but the utmost respect and love for the Wet’suwet’en people and all the other Indigenous people out there having similar internal struggles.

Chad Norman Day

President, Tahltan Central Government

The Tahltan Central Government (TCG) is the administrative governing body of the Tahltan Nation. The Tahltan Nation’s Territory spans 95,933 sqaure kilometres in Northwest B.C., the equivalent of 11 per cent of the province. Tahltan Territory includes 70 per cent of the Golden Triangle — a world-class mining jurisdiction with a thriving mineral exploration sector. Tahltan Territory is home to three of B.C.’s 19 operating mines or their shared footprint, and to approximately 25 per cent of B.C.’s exploration activity by expenditure. www.tahltan.org

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: Governments should modernize their processes, get with the times for 2020

Just Posted

Unist’ot’en Camp say RCMP have changed 27 kilometre roadblock rules

Footage shows RCMP telling an unidentified lawyer they can’t re-enter the checkpoint

Telkwa bridge struck by empty logging truck

The truck hit the bridge on its east side and appears to have damaged a wooden beam

12 Wet’suwet’en supporters arrested by VicPD

Protesters rallied against Coastal GasLink pipeline

Protesters block entrance to government building in support of Wet’suwet’en First Nation

A letter with four demands was delivered to the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources

Indigenous LNG supporters chide human rights advocates over pipeline comments

Coastal GasLink has signed agreements with 20 elected First Nation councils along the pipeline’s 670-kilometre path

WHO says China virus not global health emergency

The decision came after Chinese authorities moved to lock down three cities on Thursday

VIDEO: ‘Porn’ answer was a wrong one for Surrey family on ‘Feud’ game show

Surrey’s Rams competed on the TV show Wednesday night

Abandoned boats left to freeze on Okanagan Lake cause chaos

Over the last week weather conditions have caused three separate incidents

B.C. teacher witnesses coronavirus terror in Shanghai: ‘Everyone is on edge’

Face masks and hand sanitizer ‘sell out’ as 9 SARS-like illness cases confirmed in the city

B.C.-based firefighting plane crashes in Australia, killing three

Three people are confirmed dead in the crash in New South Wales

Living near major roads linked to higher risk of dementia, Parkinson’s: UBC study

Green space could mitigate some of the risks, researchers found

B.C. privacy commissioner suggests media civility for Prince Harry and Meghan

Lawyers for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly sent a letter to British press threatening legal action

Victoria’s plastic-bag ban ended by Supreme Court of Canada

City’s leave to appeal lower court’s decision denied

One person in Vancouver being monitored for coronavirus, feds say

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu said five or six people are being monitored in Canada

Most Read