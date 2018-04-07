Re: “No right to place watershed in harm’s way” and “Is coal project beneficial to our community?”

Telkwa Coal’s Mark Gray responds to letters written on the proposed mining project.

Editor,

I am writing in response to the letters to the editor published on April 4, 2018 regarding the Telkwa coal project. We appreciate the interest the community has shown and welcome open dialogue.

It is clear there is deep expertise in the region and to date, we have hired a number of local experts to assist us in our work; experts who understand the regional environment and also understand our commitment to responsible operations.

All of us at Telkwa Coal are guided by our four commitments of: safe operations, recognition of the rights, titles and interests of the Wet’suwet’en, responsibility to protect the environment, and operating with integrity.

In the months ahead, the project details will be solidified and shared for input; however, we still have much work to do. We know that as we complete the feasibility studies currently underway, we must address the community’s questions.

As the Managing Director of Telkwa Coal and a new Bulkley Nechako resident, I look forward to engaging in dialogue at our Community Open House later this spring and as part of the formal regulatory review process that will take place in the future.

I look forward to meeting you and invite you to contact us directly with your questions.

 

Telkwa Coal founder Mark Gray. (Chris Gareau photo)

