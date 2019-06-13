LETTER: Rape not an argument for unrestricted abortion

Letter writer argues only God has the right to end a human life

Editor,

Re: “Rally for choice,” Interior News, May 29, 2019, Page A10.

I would like to make a few comments on this subject.

Canada has no law whatsoever protecting babies in the womb right up to the time of complete delivery.

It is over 30 years since all restrictions on abortion were removed in Canada. Over five million babies’ lives have been ended since the. Parliament could have drafted a new law but has never done so.

A chart of development of the baby in the womb based on ultrasounds and other scientific evidence shows an amazing development of the baby from shortly after conception to the point where viability outside the womb is possible around 23 weeks.

The percentage of pregnancies due to rape is relatively small and should not be used as an argument to have complete access to abortion for any reason at any time.

There are a number of birth control methods available for couples who do not wish to have children or to limit the number of children so in that sense we do have control over our own bodies.

As Christians we believe that God created human life therefore it is sacred and only He has the right to determine its beginning and end.

Ed Schneider

Smithers

