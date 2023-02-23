Raising a generation without bullies

Yesterday was Pink Shirt Day. A day to take a stand against bullying.

People were encouraged to wear pink to raise awareness of bullying and try to create small acts of kindness. It all started in a small Canadian town after some teenagers organized a high-school protest to wear pink in sympathy with a boy who was being bullied for wearing a pink shirt. One simple act of kindness in 2007, a couple of kids standing up for another one, has spread across the country. Since then, millions of dollars have been raised to support youth anti-bullying programs.

One in five kids is affected by bullying. But what about adults? You don’t have to look very far to see grown-ups hurting each other.

In fact, you can just take a scroll through the Interior News Facebook page and read the comments under some of the articles. People can be so mean. Grown men and women can hurl some hatred, and grown men and women can be genuinely hurt by it.

It is our policy not to respond to comments on our company’s social media pages, but man, is it ever hard sometimes not to.

I wonder if people would say the things they write in the comment section of a Facebook post to my face. Opinions are OK and differences exist but spreading hate and bringing people down is never OK.

Sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt me.

I don’t know who coined that phrase but I’ve been hurt by words. I try not to take nasty comments to heart — it comes with the territory but when you pour a lot of effort into something, sometimes even your soul into a story, things become personal.

There are people behind the articles. It costs nothing to be kind. And it actually takes less energy to just scroll through if you see something you don’t like, as opposed to trying to bring someone down. We need to end cyberbullying and the keyboard warriors need to check themselves.

Bullying comes in many different forms and may not always be obvious. Besides cyber, physical and verbal bullying, there is also emotional bullying such as purposely not including someone or spreading rumours.

This is something that adults are guilty of and we need to set better examples for our children.

We often tell our kids to think before they speak, but I think adults often forget that advice themselves.

Recently my daughter was at her very first swim meet and she was very nervous. But she told me after that while she was standing at the edge of the pool, her competitor and the girl next to her, looked over and told her she was also nervous and they should race together.

It completely changed how my daughter felt in the moment and made everything better.

Maybe adults can learn something from children.

Children are always watching, listening and learning from our behaviour, but I think we should start also looking to them when we get busy and forget how to act.

Let’s be kind to each other and raise a new generation without bullies.

