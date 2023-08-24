Quebec Cowboys

It was a real treat to catch up with this French Canadian couple out at Jerry and Donna’s ranch on the Telkwa Highroad last week. I had heard through the Sonja Lester grapevine that a packtrain was in Burns Lake and I really wanted to meet someone who would actually ride their cayooses across Canada.

Patrick Venne and Dominque Lebel left their home in St. Veronique, Quebec, 14 months ago. They were living on a small homestead in the bush about 5 hours north of Montreal. Patrick is a trapper and a farrier by trade and they have been living off grid for the past couple of years. Somewhere along the way they had a dream to ride across Canada and somehow they put their plan into action. It takes a special couple to make that decision to leave the kids and lifestyle behind while they pursue their dream. “ I miss my kids so much,” said Patrick “but I waited till they were old enough to understand the need to follow a dream.”

“The trip really started to take shape in Manitoba. Seems the Ontario highway north over top of Lake Superior does not have enough shoulder to safely ride a horse, pull a pack horse and trail a dog,” said Patrick. We decided it would be wiser to trailer to Manitoba and follow the Red coat trail along the southern prairie border. That turned into a good plan as we met so many people along the road that wanted to take us to their ranch to pasture the horses. We also wanted to work for the feed as we went along. We were trying to not make too many long range plans says Dominique, we are trying to live in and enjoy the moment.”

“The prairies are a very special place and we saw many a beautiful sunrise and sunsets. We tried to ride 20 kilometers a day and of course paid close attention to our horses condition,” said Dominique. “We have some pellet feed and naturally there is some nice grass growing in the ditches. By the time fall started to set in we had arrived at Lodgepole Alberta. Through nothing but good fortune we happened to meet a rancher who agreed to put us to work on his cattle ranch for room, board, and winter feed for the horses. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

“When spring arrived it was time to get on the road again. By the time we had reached Banff we realized that riding through the park would not work well,” said Patrick. “We could only stay in designated camps and so we decided to trailer through to Jasper. We entered B.C. and though it was great not to have rain, it was surprisingly hot. That meant we had to travel early and rest in the later afternoon. Even the pavement got too hot. We had maps and were always trying to follow back roads. Mount Robson was an amazing sight. We continued through to McBride, the Ancient Forest, and a side trip to Crescent Spur.”

By the time they reached Prince George people were becoming aware of our adventure and wanting to assist them. “Andrea and Graham directed us to their ranch and we were able to rest up the horses. They got us back on the trail again through to Vanderhoof and then a stop and a feast with the Chief in Nautley. We then rode along the north side of Fraser Lake and continued through to Burns Lake. Another ranch couple got us on the back road in Houston to Fox creek and up over the divide to the Morice. They were connected with the Backcountry Coalmine Camp in Telkwa and decided to trailer us there for a well deserved rest, for both horses and riders.”

I finally caught up with this intrepid couple along the Highroad. The horses looked in good shape and Patrick and Dominique seemed pretty content with their accomplishments so far. Their next immediate goal was to reach the Larson Ranch up the Kispiox and then follow the Mitten Main through the valley to Highway 37.

“What is your destination?” I had to ask. “Well we have come a long ways and we have realized our dream to ride across Canada together, said Dominique. “Our goal is Carcross, Yukon but plans can always change. As we said before, we are trying to live in the moment and we are starting to feel a bit homesick for the family and Quebec. Let’s see how the day goes.”

Unfortunately the final destination could not be reached. Wildfires and smoke have changed the plans for the Quebec riders and accomplishments to date will have to satisfy their goals. It must have been a tough decision to end the ride but sometimes the journey can be better than the destination.

What an Adventure!